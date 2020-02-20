Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson announced Thursday night that Superior Court Judge Stephen Scarlett has denied a motion for a new trial for convicted murderer Guy Heinze.
Heinze was convicted in October 2013 of the 2009 killing of his father and seven other people with whom he lived in a trailer at the New Hope Plantation mobile home park.
Scarlett's decision affirms both Heinze's convictions on eight counts of murder, as well as his sentence of life in prison without parole. Heinze has 30 days to appeal the judge's order to the Georgia Supreme Court.
