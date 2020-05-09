Many voices among the thousands who gathered Friday outside the Glynn County Courthouse cried fervently for the resignation of Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson.
Sitting inside her third floor office as the chants echoed from below, Johnson solemnly accepted the ire directed her way from those protesting the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Such opposition often comes with the territory of holding a tough public office, she said.
However, Johnson had no intention of ignoring some more specific and more damning accusations leveled at her that same day by an elected public official.
Johnson assured The News on Saturday that she has no authority as a DA to interfere with a police investigation. Likewise, she has no control over which judicial circuit receives a case that must be transferred away from her DA's office, she said. Furthermore, Johnson said she has no desire to violate her oath by attempting such.
Johnson was watching Friday's evening television news when she heard Glynn County Commissioner Peter Murphy accuse her of doing these very things, she said. The News also reported on Murphy's assertions.
"It's completely untrue, just an absolute lie," Johnson told The News on Saturday. "It's stunning to me that an elected official in Glynn County could be so careless and reckless and absolutely malicious with the truth."
Murphy accused Johnson of instructing the Glynn County Police Department to make no arrests on the day of the shooting, which occurred around 1 p.m. on a Sunday. Murphy further asserted that Johnson's office later took a hand in directly diverting the case to Ware County District Attorney George E. Barnhill.
None of that happened, Johnson said. She challenged Murphy to reveal his sources for such information.
Johnson said she has had no involvement in the case at all, having recused herself from the very beginning to protect the integrity of the investigation. Longtime Brunswick DA investigator and former county policeman Gregory McMichael, 64, was a suspect in the shooting, along with his son Travis McMichael, 34. Based on the conflict of interest because of Gregory McMichael's ties to the Brunswick DA's office, Johnson immediately recused herself.
"On that day, Feb. 23, Jackie Johnson had no conversation with any police officer concerning this case," she said.
Based on the police report and a leaked video of the shooting, Arbery was running through Satilla Shores when the McMichaels armed themselves, hopped in a pickup truck and pursued the unarmed 25-year-old Brunswick resident to a deadly confrontation. Gregory McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery of burglary.
After two and half months and two separate DA's offices, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation moved in Thursday night and arrested Travis and Gregory McMichaels at their Satilla Shores home, each charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
On the day of the shooting, Johnson said county police contacted Brunswick DA assistant attorneys Liberty Stewart and Rocky Bridges for legal guidance. After hearing a brief summary from police, Stewart and Bridges both told police they could not advise them on the case. The police officers, she said, could not determine whether to arrest the McMichaels. Stewart said police thought the shooting could be a case of self-defense.
"The information I had was that there was a shooting involving Greg McMichael and his son," Johnson said. "There seemed to be a self-defense issue, and they didn't know whether they could make an arrest."
Johnson emailed state Attorney General Chris Carr on Feb. 25 and and Feb. 27, citing the conflict of interest and requesting his office transfer the case to another DA, records show.
Meanwhile, she said, county police still sought legal advice. So Johnson contacted Barnhill's Ware County office, requesting an attorney there contact county police for a consultation. Barnhill and his assistant drove over to meet with county police on Monday, she said. She had a brief conversation with Barnhill via cellphone during his drive over, but she never saw him, Johnson said.
"We wanted to help the police do their jobs," she said. "Apparently, they could not decide what to do."
Carr assigned the case to DA Barnhill on Feb. 27. But Barnhill had to recuse himself the next week, over yet another conflict of interest. Barnhill's son is an attorney with the Brunswick DA. Before bowing out, Barnhill opined in a letter to the Glynn County Police Department that charges were not warranted against the McMichaels. He said they were legally carrying their weapons, and he described the fatal shooting as self defense in the course of a citizen's arrest.
Barnhill said he based the findings in part on the same chilling video that outraged a nation after it was leaked to the public on Tuesday.
The case was transferred April 13 to Liberty County DA Tom Durden, who saw the evidence differently. Durden said the evidence warrants criminal charges against the McMichaels and called Tuesday morning for a Glynn County grand jury hearing. Durden asked the GBI later that night to join the investigation, ultimately leading to the McMichaels' arrest two days later.
Short of making an arrest that day, many public officials and city leaders have said county police should have at least turned the investigation over immediately to the GBI. The police department's management was in disarray at the time, with Police Chief John Powell just five days from being arrested on charges of perjury and violating his oath of office, Johnson noted. Powell is on paid administrative leave.
The charges against Powell and several other high-ranking officers stemmed from an outside investigation of the department last year by the GBI. The investigation involved a scandal within the department's narcotics squad. The DA's office had to drop dozens of drug cases because of misconduct within the squad.
"Our office was far from being on good terms with them," Johnson conceded.
She said it is law enforcement protocol in Georgia to contact the GBI once it is discovered a law enforcement officer has been suspected of a crime. And while the DA can often advise law enforcement, police officer's training should provide a basic understanding of determining probable cause for arrest, she said.
"Apparently, they could not decide what to do that day," Johnson said. "And they did not call GBI."
Because of the conflict, Johnson still cannot speak directly about the shooting case, she said.
Johnson has met briefly with Arbery's parents, including once in a meeting that included acting county police chief Jay Wiggins and several civic and community leaders. She said there should be no distraction regarding what this case is really about.
"Ahmaud's family doesn't deserve to have their son's tragedy tainted for political gain," she said.