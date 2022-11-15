The Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office dismissed charges Monday against a woman whose erratic driving led to the death of a beloved local gardener.

The DA dismissed the charges saying Connie Calhoun suffered a medical seizure when she drove into the back of a pickup truck driven by Joseph Wrice on July 30, 2020.

