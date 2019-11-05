D.C. court rules fisheries remain closed to help right whales

For all the work going into North Atlantic right whale conservation in Georgia and Florida ahead of another calving season, a political and legal battle continues where the whales live and feed most of the year — off the coast of New England. Thursday, a federal district judge ruled two lobster fisheries can remain closed to protect the lives of right whales moving through the area.
The case began nearly two years ago as a set of environmental groups — the Center for Biological Diversity, Conservation Law Foundation, Defenders of Wildlife and the Humane Society of the United States — filed a complaint against the federal government because they disputed the finding of “no jeopardy” to right whales in the lobster fisheries, despite the finding that an average of 3.25 right whales a year would die through gillnet fishing operations.
The National Marine Fisheries Service, also known as NOAA Fisheries, is working on new rules that NMFS states will provide additional protections to North Atlantic right whales in lobster fisheries, and that the rulemaking should be complete by around the middle of 2020. As such, the agency filed a motion to stay the case, which Judge James Boasberg denied.
The argument made by NOAA, in part, was that the agency simply doesn’t have the staff available to deal with ongoing litigation and rulemaking simultaneously and adhere to an aggressive schedule.
“To enable this (rulemaking) process to unfold in this timeline, nine members of my staff are fully engaged on this effort,” Jennifer Anderson, assistant regional administrator for NOAA Fisheries’ Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office (GARFO), said in an affidavit. “We have two additional contractors assisting in the preparation of the (draft environmental impact statement), as well as five scientists from the NMFS Northeast Fisheries Science Center assisting in the analysis required by (National Environmental Policy Act), (Endangered Species Act) and (Marine Mammal Protection Act).
“Given the current condition of right whales, this effort is receiving the attention and support at the highest levels of GARFO and NMFS. With the amount of work this rulemaking will require, anything that diverts these employees from focused attention on their work-including litigation related tasks — could hinder the schedule we are trying to achieve.”
The plaintiffs countered that the agency’s had plenty of time to deal with the lawsuit since it came about in January 2018, and should have handled the issue in a more timely manner.
“Plaintiffs’ and the public’s interests in conserving critically endangered right whales and ensuring NMFS’ compliance with federal law will likely be significantly harmed should the agency’s request for a stay be granted,” the plaintiffs stated in their response. “By contrast, a year and a half into the case, NMFS merely seeks to avoid its upcoming deadlines to submit its summary judgment briefing.”
The court ruled that, essentially, time lost meant whales lost, so the closure is necessary.
“Any lag between the court’s issuance of an injunction against NMFS and NMFS’ promulgation of a new (biological opinion) is precious time for the North Atlantic right whale, which has been suffering unprecedented fatalities in the last three years, particularly from entanglement…,” Boasberg wrote, stating that an injunction at this point would have real, detrimental effects.
The defendants have until Nov. 14 to file their opposition to the plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment.