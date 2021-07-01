From what Glynn County Police Sgt. Matthew Dixon has seen, drivers pretty much practice as a courtesy what Georgia now requires by law when encountering bicyclists on the roadways.
Beginning today, motorists must move over one lane when passing a bicyclist. If this is not possible, motorists must cede at least 3 feet of roadway to cyclists when passing and reduce speed. In such situations, the motorists must slow down to 10 mph below the posted speed limit or to 25 mph, whichever speed is greater.
On roadways limited to one lane in each directions, drivers can move into the oncoming lane — if traffic is clear — to give cyclists 3 feet of space.
In a resort coastal community where cycling is a popular pastime, most motorists already practice similar guidelines as a matter of common sense, observes Dixon, commander of the county police department’s traffic enforcement division. He does not think adhering to the new law will require much adjustments to local driving habits.
“It’s a practice I generally see here in Glynn County anyway,” Dixon said. “For the most part I feel like Glynn County motorists are really considerate of bicycles already. I don’t expect to see a big change in our traffic patterns with this new law taking effect.”
For added incentive, however, violation of the new bicycle passing law can result in a fine of up to $250, Dixon said.
“We will be enforcing the new law, which goes into effect Thursday, July 1,” Dixon emphasized. “We are up to date.”
Previous state law required only that drivers give 3 feet of clearance when passing bicyclists. Cyclists on roadways are required to ride “as near to the right side of the roadway as practicable,” according to state law.
Avid cyclist Fred Collins of St. Simons Island welcomes the new law. Collins enjoys joining with other local cyclists on group rides throughout the county. “I think it’s all good,” Collins said.
Collins is especially pleased with how the new law addresses passing bicycles on roadways with only one lane each direction. The new law emphasizes that drivers are permitted to move into the oncoming lane to meet the 3-foot requirement as long as there is no oncoming traffic and there is a clear field of vision. This is allowed even in areas where double-yellow no-pass lines are present.
“At times drivers are not giving us 3 feet of space and their excuse is that they can’t do that and stay in their lane,” Collins said. “I think it’s only reasonable to allow the driver to swing out into the other lane to make that clearance. It’s a good idea to reinforce that it’s OK to do that.”
Tammy Hassenpflug rides often with Collins and other members of the Golden Isles Chain Gang group throughout Glynn County. The Brantley County resident has had some close calls with careless and indifferent motorists over the years.
She thinks the new law will greatly increase cyclists’ safety on roadways if it is enforced.
“It depends on how the word gets out to motorists,” Hassenpflug said. “Nothing is good unless it’s enforced. But anything is good if it’s going in a positive direction, and I think this new law is definitely going that way.”
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones is also an avid cyclist. Like Hassenpflug, he believes it is important that motorists bring themselves up to speed on the new law.
Like Dixon, Jones said Brunswick police are ready to enforce the law when necessary.
“It’s a good thing definitely,” Jones said. “Hopefully, the vehicle drivers will educate themselves on it and adhere to the law. It will definitely increase safety for cyclists, and we have a lot of residents and visitors that ride bikes in the city.”