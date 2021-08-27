Cyclists pay tribute to 20th anniversary of 9/11

The 35 bicyclists of the Brotherhood Ride topped the Sidney Lanier Bridge about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the sixth day of a 1,700-mile ride from Naples, Fla., to New York for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Jeff Morse, a battalion commander at the North Collins Fire Department in Naples, Fla., has been on all of them.
“I’m the founder and the president,’’ of the nonprofit that organizes the annual rides, Morse said.
The first ride in 2008 was to honor the “Charleston Nine,’’ the firefighters who died in a rescue attempt at an enormous Charleston, S.C., sofa store.
“All nine died that day,’’ he said of the July 2007 disaster.
It was the largest single loss of first responder lives since 9/11, and Morse said he and other firefighters wanted to honor them and help their widows.
They stop at fire departments along the route and, while in Jacksonville for their overnight stop Wednesday, they honored the 26 first responders in Florida who died last year. They called off the names of half the 25 Georgia police, firefighters and EMTs who died and will recite the rest before leaving the Elks Club Friday morning to head north on U.S. 17, Morse said.
“Our ultimate goal is to get to Ground Zero on 9/11,’’ he said.
They spend all their nights the same, sleeping on an air mattress on a floor, but at least, Morse said, there’s air conditioning.
“We’re no frills. We do all we can to keep the expense down,’’ he said.
Firefighter Daniel Jackson, also from the North Collins Fire Department, was on his first ride.
“It’s my first time riding a bike since I was 15 years old,’’ Jackson said.
His new bike is far more expensive than “the hand-me-down’’ he rode as a youngster.
“I didn’t realize the financial venture I was getting into,’’ he said.
To get ready, Jackson said he spent every hour he could on his bike, but it still wasn’t enough. His back and buttocks are sore from spending hours bent over in the same position on a bicycle saddle. Jackson said he keeps going simply by keeping up with the person beside him who he figures is suffering as much as he.
Danny Sheridan was among the first to call the scene of the 9/11 terrorist attacks Ground Zero. Sheridan, who lives 50 miles outside the city, said he drove into town and arrived at the fire house about 10 a.m.
“I grabbed a bunch of guys. I grabbed a bus,’’ he said of an ambulance. “We got there about 1 o’clock.”
Both towers already had collapsed but Tower Seven was still standing and would collapse later. Meanwhile, most of the surrounding buildings were burning, and there were injured people still alive.
“What I saw live was indescribable,’’ he said. “I said, ‘This is Ground Zero.’ It was like a nuclear bomb had gone off.’’
He recalled an I-beam that was sticking out of the 50th floor of a building where it had been flung by the explosion.
“I knew 85 guys who died. A lot of my good friends died,’’ he said.
He asked one friend if he had been working when the call first went out.
“He said, ‘If I was working, I’d be dead,’’’ Sheridan said.
He named friends who died and survivors. It took him far less time to name the survivors.
He started riding in 2018 after his sister, Eileen Sheridan, a New York police officer who works on the support crew, told him about it. He said he’s riding now to honor the 250 who have died of cancer from breathing the contaminated air. He had lung problems himself, as most have, and he pointed to a spot on his face where he’d had a melanoma.
Many of the support crew are first responders themselves or their family members. Among them is Tina Morgan, whose husband is a member of the Reedy Creek Fire Department, which responds to Disney World.
Morgan said the riders come from all over the country, and others will join along the way in New Jersey and Maryland.
“We’ve got one who flew down from Boston. We have one from Colorado,’’ she said.
Most, however, are from Florida especially near Naples and the starting point, she said.
They’ll leave Brunswick Friday morning with 16 more days of riding 70 to 100 miles.