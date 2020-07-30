A bicyclist was struck and killed on the Ga. 25 Spur on Saturday, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Craig Andrew Hendrix, 39, of Canton, was crossing the grass median near the mall when a 2011 Chevy Tahoe driven by Bruce Irving, 46, of Brunswick collided with Hendrix in the northbound lane, according to a GSP spokesperson.
“After impact, the rider of (the bike) was ejected into the right lane of Ga. Spur 25 northbound west of the east fog line. (The truck) came to a final controlled rest in the east shoulder of GA Spur 25 northbound,” the spokesperson said.
By the time it stopped, the truck was on top of the bicycle. No further information was available from the GSP as of Wednesday.
Glynn County Police officers responded to the scene but turned the investigation over to GSP.
Neither the police officers nor GSP trooper who responded could be reached, and reports from either agency were not complete as of press time Wednesday.
Irving was brought into Glynn County Magistrate Court the same day on charges of homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, according to court documents. The homicide were dropped and he was released on own recognizance for the DUI, documents state.
No hearing date had been set as of Wednesday.