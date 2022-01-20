Blythe Island Regional Park’s bike trails are a diamond in the rough, one a few Brunswick cycling enthusiasts are looking to polish with a little buy-in from the public.
Brunswick resident Robert McDonald has been organizing volunteers for the project via social media for about a year. McDonald gathers volunteers at the park regularly to clean up the current trails and add to them.
To date, he estimated the group has added around half a mile of trail to the roughly three miles they started with.
“Which is a lot when you’re zig-zagging through the woods,” McDonald said.
The bike trails wind along the marsh on the eastern side of the park before looping back around and heading back toward the park’s playground and boat launch area. Part of a stretch of new pathway winds to the very edge of the marsh, opening up to a spectacular view of the Brunswick River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge.
“You will never find anything like that on a mountain bike trail anywhere else,” McDonald said while surveying the view Thursday.
Ultimately, he said the group hopes to expand the trails by up to five miles. To give the project the push it needs, he created a fundraiser to generate $2,000 toward lumber and tools to shore up certain sections of the path.
The campaign had raised $1,375 as of Wednesday.
For more information or to pitch in, visit gofund.me/65ce0034.
A lot of the wood used to reinforce the trails has been a “gift from the marsh,” he said. Storms and tides brought dislodged pieces of lumber from who-knows-where and deposited it along the treeline at the park which have been put to various uses.
Part of the project also involved replacing a wayfinding sign that was installed by an Eagle Scout. The scout passed away recently, McDonald said, and the parents want to help replace the new sign along with something to memorialize their son.
McDonald said the group of cycling enthusiasts, which typically communicate on the Brunswick Bicycle Hub Facebook page, also has much larger designs for an area in the middle of the park around a hill he called “Mount Blythe.”
Following plans recently approved by the National Park Service, volunteers propose to install a pump track and jump line for BMX bikes. Neither will require the removal of trees.
Recreation and Parks Department Director Lisa Gurganus said the volunteer work is greatly appreciated.
“It’s a large park, and we don’t have a large staff to maintain some areas as well as we maintain the high use, high-visibility areas,” Gurganus said. “Those are more of our focus with our current staffing levels.”
The specifics have not been fleshed out, but she said the county has asked McDonald for a cost estimate of each project and may contribute either financially or in manpower.
The county is in the process of conducting its own upgrades to the park, including electrical upgrades and repairs to the RV sites, repairs at the fishing pier and boat dock and a freshwater fishing platform at Lake Cindee.