CVB installs new signs to guide visitors

No one likes getting turned around in an unfamiliar place, and its something the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau wants to help visitors avoid with its way-finding sign program.
As of this week, two of the signs can be found in the Pier Village area on St. Simons Island pointing the way to the pier, the CVB’s welcome center, Neptune Park and the St. Simons Island Lighthouse and East Beach.
“We got rid of the clutter, and now it says the same thing with one sign,” McQuade said, referring to the sign at the intersection of Beachview Drive and Mallery Street.
The second sign is located near Mellow Mushroom on Kings Way.
Whereas the old signs were “visual pollutants,” McQuade said he hopes the new signs will be visual attractions.
A study conducted in 2017 and 2018 recommended replacing all way-finding signs on St. Simons Island with 25 new signs. To reduce sign clutter, McQuade said he hopes to remove at least twice as many signs as the CVB puts up.
“And we may end up with fewer signs than they recommended. We’re being very cautious not to over-sign,” McQuade said.
The two signs in the village are essentially a mini-pilot, he explained. Based on feedback from residents and visitors, the CVB may end up tweaking the color and orientation of the signs before all is said and done.
Each sign will be made of wood and sized appropriately for the area, McQuade said. For example, a sign by the airport will likely be larger than those in the village as the speed limits are generally higher in that area.
Making the signs out of wood was not in the original plans, but upon further investigation, McQuade said he found wooden signs to generally be sturdy and long-lasting.
If wood was to be the material of choice, he said the new signs would take cues from the old, fading ones that will be replaced in the process.
He couldn’t say exactly how much the CVB will end up paying as of yet, given the variables at play. Funding is coming from the bureau’s bed tax allotment.
“We’re excited to get this project going. It’s been three years in the making,” McQuade said.
The program is a three-way partnership between the CVB and the governments of the city of Brunswick and Glynn County. St. Simons Island is the CVB’s responsibility, while Brunswick is handling signs in the city limits and the county will cover signs on the mainland outside the city limits, McQuade said.
In total, the project is estimated to cost around $500,000 for the entire project.
Brunswick Public Works Director Garrow Alberson said the city is nearly ready to go on its end but is working on designating someone to head up the project following the departure of former city manager Jim Drumm.
City commissioners decided to set aside roughly $260,000 in Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax 2016 revenue to pay for it.
On the county’s end, the funding source isn’t yet identified.
“Glynn County will work to identify possible funding sources in the fiscal year 2021 budget,” county spokesman Matthew Kent said in an email Friday.
Anyone with thoughts on the signs can send their input to CVB Marketing and Communications Manager Marcie Kicklighter at marcie@goldenisles.com.