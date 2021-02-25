Cutting resumed shortly after midnight Thursday to remove the engine section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, according to Unified Command.
Salvors stopped cutting for nine days beginning Feb. 16 to revamp the rigging in the VB 10,000, the 255-foot-tall twin-hulled crane vessel tasked with cutting the half-submerged shipwreck into sections and hauling them away. During the shutdown, salvors replaced all of the wiring that connects the VB 10,000’s winches to the chain that is doing the cutting, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
The wiring had become worn during efforts to cut through dense layers of interior steel surrounding the engine section, presently the rearmost section of the dwindling shipwreck, Himes said.
Salvors also changed out several 90-foot-long lengths of cutting chain, replacing existing chain with chain made of stronger steel, Himes said.
This third cut into the Golden Ray has taken 29 days and counting, making it the most challenging cut thus far. The bow section was removed during a three-week cutting process in November and the stern section was cut free during a week-long effort that began Christmas day. Both the stern and bow have since been shipped to a recycling facility in Gibson, La.
The 656-foot-long vessel overturned on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Salvors plan to cut the ship into eight sections, hauling each away to the Louisiana recycling facility.