Salvors have resumed cutting operations to separate the tenacious engine section from the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, Unified Command announced Tuesday.
The 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 crane vessel began cycling the anchor chain in earnest to cut through the rearmost section of the shipwreck over the weekend, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Salvors had spent the better part of a week trying to feed a newer, stronger cutting chain into the cut groove at the point where the last cutting effort ended. The cut is about halfway complete on the engine room, known to salvors as Section 7.
Salvors have decided to take a somewhat different cutting path through the remaining steel holding Section 7 to the shipwreck, Himes said. The chain will take a slightly different angle on the deck side, which faces St. Simons Island. Salvors managed to get the chain into the groove at the desired spot on the hull side, which faces Jekyll Island.
The shipwreck sits half-submerged on its port side between Jekyll and St. Simons islands, where the 656-foot-long Golden Ray overturned Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with cargo of 4,200 vehicles. Three sections have been removed since cutting began in November.
“There’s a new cutline on the deck side,” Himes said. “The chain on the hull side is still in the same groove. This also means that the chain is drawing through the center of the ship in a different spot than the original groove. It is going up and at an angle to try to get back to the original groove (on the deck side).”
Salvors temporarily suspended efforts to cut through Section 7 in late February after the cutting chain broke. It was the fifth such unexpected work interruption in the month-long effort to separate Section 7. Dense reinforced steel around the engine and the engine room have presented the difficulties.
To finish off Section 7, salvors chose to use an entirely new chain forged of stronger steel. The grade 5 chain being employed in this effort is “the highest standard for offshore mooring standards,” according to Unified Command.
Salvors had been working more than a week to feed the new chain into the right position to resume cutting operations.
Unified Command informed The News on Monday that cutting operations would begin once the chain is in place on both the deck side and the hull side. It confirmed Tuesday, however, that cutting operations had resumed several days ago.
When the VB 10,000 cuts through the section, the salvage of the shipwrecked Golden Ray will be at the halfway point. There will be three more cuts required to separate what remains into the final four sections.
About 366 feet of the shipwreck remains in the St. Simons Sound.