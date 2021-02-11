Salvagers resumed cutting after midnight Wednesday on the engine section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, four days after pausing to replace worn steel cable wires vital to the process, according to Unified Command.
The wires control the cutting chain — connecting the pulleys that pull the cutting chain to the winches that power the cutting cycles. In between those two points, the wires weave through a pattern of rigging within the 255-foot high VB 10,000 crane vessel.
The VB 10,000’s twin hulls straddle the shipwreck during cutting.
This third cut into the Golden Ray has encountered more resistance from the shipwreck’s thick reinforced steel keel than the previous two cuts, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Salvors have replaced thousands of feet of cable line over the last few days, Himes said
“We’re back to cutting,” Himes said. “The wires and rigging were wearing and they needed to be replaced. Because this cut is going through such thick steel, it has required more cycles.”
Cutting began Jan. 27 into the shipwreck’s engine section, now the rearmost section of the once 656-foot-long shipwreck. The effort suffered an 18-hour setback Feb. 3 when a shackle snapped that was holding one end of the cutting chain to a pulley.
Salvors halted the cut again Saturday following an inspection that determined the cables needed replacing.
Salvors estimated the cut to be 50 percent complete by Saturday, but another progress report is not likely until Thursday, Himes said.
The Golden Ray overturned on its port side on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. It lies half submerged in the sound, its top deck side now facing St. Simons Island to the north and its hull facing Jekyll Island to the south.
The chains are fed beneath the sunken port side and shear their way upward through the ship’s exterior and 12 interior decks by the force of tension that the ever-tightening cutting chain brings to bear. Each chain link is 18 inches long, 3 inches around and weighs 80 pounds.
The chain has cut all the way up the deck side of the engine section and is making its way across the starboard hull overhead. On the hull side, the chain is still trying to break free of the keel.
“But it looks like the chain on the hull side has definitely penetrated into the ship,” Himes said.
During the pause in cutting on the engine section, salvors busied themselves with prep work to expedite future cuts. Employing a large crane, some 50 vehicles have been plucked from inside the foremost section, mostly SUVs. Additionally, they managed to pull out a retractable section of interior deck, Himes said.
Removing the vehicles and the deck section lightened the VB 10,000’s upcoming lift of this section by more than 120 metric tons, assuming the average weight of an SUV is 4,799 pounds.
“In addition to the vehicles, we were able to remove a deck from the ship,” Himes said. “During the capsizing and during the cutting, some of those moveable decks became loose, so we were able to hoist one of those movable decks out of Section 2.”
Divers have been busy lengthening the precut notches in the ship’s hull near the keel.
This work is being performed on notches in the cutting paths between the next two cuts in the fore of the ship. It is hoped the longer notches near the hull area will expedite penetrating the keel, which runs the length of the ship, Himes said.
“They’re just making those precut notches bigger,” Himes said. “It will not only help keep the chain on track, but the plan is by lengthening these notches it will make the cutting more efficient.”
More than 30 boats crewed with cleanup teams continue to patrol surrounding waters in search of loose debris and oil leaks. Additionally, the shipwreck is surrounded by an environmental protection barrier, which has sturdy mesh below water to catch loose vehicles and floating boom around its surface to help retain leaking oil. Additional crews patrol nearby shorelines.
So far, crews have dealt with light oil sheens on the water and small debris and oil globules onshore.
“The teams continue recovering debris, mostly small bits of plastic. They’re also recovering small globules of oil,” Himes said. “If anybody’s walking on the beach and sees something that might be oil, we definitely encourage them to call the national response pollution hotline.”
That number to call for suspected oil leaks is 800-424-8802. Anyone who finds suspected shipwreck debris along the shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620.