A shackle fastening the cutting chain to the towering crane vessel snapped Wednesday, causing the chain to fall inside the shipwrecked Golden Ray, according to Unified Command.
But the salvaging team was back to work by Thursday morning, having applied innovation and a little human help to retrieve and reattach the cutting chain to the pulley system of the VB 10,000 crane vessel.
By Friday, salvors were roughly halfway through with efforts to cut the engine section off the shipwreck in the St. Simons Sound, said U.S. Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
This is the third cut into the half-submerged shipwreck, which overturned Sept. 8, 2019 while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles. The bow section was cut and removed during a three-week process in November, followed by the stern section’s removal during the last week of December.
The present cut, into what is now the rearmost section of the shipwreck, began on Jan. 27.
The break occurred to a comparatively small link in the complex machinery that connects the massive cutting chain to the VB 10,000 crane vessel’s powerful winches, Himes said. It occurred around midday Wednesday at the point where a thick steel shackle hooks the chain to the winch’s pulley system.
A version of this simple device is available in local hardware stores in sizes no bigger than a man’s thumb. The one that broke under the strain of cutting through the ship’s steel is about 3 feet across and weighs several hundred pounds, Himes said.
The shipwreck lies on its portside; the deck faces north to St. Simons Island and the hull faces south to Jekyll Island. The starboard hull faces up. The anchor chain is fed beneath the submerged portside hull and shears its way up through the shipwreck. Slack in the chain is taken up as cuts progress in order to maintain the tension necessary rip through thick steel.
On Wednesday, the chain had cleared the shipwreck’s deck on the north side and was moving into the skyward facing starboard hull when the shackle broke, Himes said. The chain fell through a gap it had cut into the deck, disappearing inside the shipwreck.
After ensuring the safety of all involved, salvors conducted an inspection that determined the chain was accessible just inside the cutting path. A human-sized hole was cut into the deck along the cut’s path, about halfway above the water line.
A worker was able to step just inside the hole and attach the anchor chain to a pair of tie lines, which hoisted the chain out of the shipwreck, Himes said. The chain was attached to a new shackle, which is attached to the pulley with a loop of sturdy polyethylene rope known as Dyneema. Cutting resumed shortly afterward, Himes said.
Progress is moving slower on the hull side, where the chain must cut through the dense keel.
Oil and debris releases from the ship have been minimal thus far during this cut, which raises particular pollution concerns because it contains the Golden Ray’s engine room. Potentially thousands of gallons of fuel remain in the ship’s fuel lines, all of which lead to the engine.
Officials estimate the Golden Ray’s fuel tanks contained 380,000 gallons of oil when it capsized. Salvors pumped an estimated 327,836 gallons from its tanks in the final months of 2019, according to Unified Command.
The shipwreck is surrounded by an environmental protection barrier, which includes mesh netting below to catch loose vehicles and other large debris. A floating oil retention boom lines the barrier along the surface.
A flotilla of more than 30 vessels patrol the waters beyond that, crewed by trained pollution cleanup teams that employ oil absorbent boom, oil skimmers and other resources. Additionally, cleanup crews police area shorelines in search of shipwreck debris and oil globules.
“We’ve seen just the occasional (oil) sheen and small plastic debris on the water and along the shoreline,” Himes said.
T&T Salvage plans to cut the shipwreck into eight sections, each section hauled away by barge.
People who spot suspected oil leaks from the Golden Ray shipwreck are encouraged to call the Coast Guard’s National Response Center at 800-424-8802. Suspected shipwreck debris can be reported to 912-944-5620.
“It’s important to reinforce that, overall, this is a pollution response operation,” Himes said. “Everything going outside the removal operation is about (pollution) containment, mitigation, protection and recovery. And the pollution response has been going on since the day the ship capsized.”