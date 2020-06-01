Cutting-edge technology helps patients with neuropathy

At Wellman Family Healthcare, patients know they’ll receive comprehensive wellness care for the entire family. The primary focus is on chiropractic care, but specialized treatment is offered for several other conditions including knee pain, neuropathy, weight loss and massage therapy.
Dr. Amber Wellman, the clinic’s owner, has been in business for 15 years, after moving in 2006 to the Golden Isles from West Virginia. She says her practice creates opportunities for patients.
“We create an opportunity for patients to reach their full health potential without the use of drugs or surgery,” she said. “Our message is to provide a message of health and hope for our community.”
In addition to in-office services, Wellman Family Healthcare plays an active role in community outreach events by offering health-related education to local businesses and organizations. They also partner with Heroes for Health, a 501©3 nonprofit organization that offers discounted care for veterans, first responders and students.
Wellman Family Healthcare has recently expanded its neuropathy services.
“Millions of Americans suffer with peripheral neuropathy and have been told there is nothing that can be done for this condition,” she said. “After watching patients suffer needlessly, we knew needed to evolve our services to help these people.”
Both Dr. Amber Wellman, and her brother, Dr. Jason Wellman, have received countless hours of training, and are proficient in handling this debilitating condition.
Neuropathy, Dr. Amber Wellman said, is a deep-rooted and complex condition – a combination of demyelination of the nerves, lack of blood supply, lack of oxygen and lack of nutrients. Demyelination means the protective covering around the nerve is damaged, resulting in loss of sensation and function.
“Neuropathy can affect a variety of patients and does not discriminate by gender, age or race,” she said. “There are over 100 different causes, but the most common causes of neuropathy are chemotherapy, diabetes or injury resulting in sensory loss, numbness, pins and needles, and in many cases, severe pain in the feet and legs. Unfortunately, some patients even experience symptoms in their hands.”
Wellman Family Healthcare has a three-step process to treat neuropathy, with excellent results. The three steps are to, 1) increase blood flow, 2) educate small-fiber nerves and 3) decrease pain signals.
“One way we increase blood flow is by using cutting-edge technology, such as lower level light therapy, also known as LLLT,” she said.
LLLT technology was discovered by NASA by treating wounds in space, and was approved by the FDA in 2001. It is at the forefront of neuropathy treatments.
“The low level light therapy creates a process called angiogenesis,” Dr. Amber Wellman explained. “Angiogenesis means ‘new blood vessels.’ It’s like watering a plant. The more LLLT a nerve gets, the more it repairs itself, just like a plant would by getting more water, sunlight and nutrients.”
In addition to LLLT, Wellman Family Healthcare uses a cutting-edge technology around a Nobel Prize-winning concept allowing increased circulation to the extremities.
“It’s crucial that once we get new blood to the nerves and creating new blood,” she said.
Dr. Amber Wellman says her practice takes a four-point approach to treating neuropathy beyond LLLT.
“We focus each component affected by the condition – nerves, blood supply, oxygenation and nutrients,” she said. “The length of care depends on each individual and how progressed their choice is the traditional drug cocktail of Gabapentin and Lyrica. Even chiropractic care is not enough for patients suffering with neuropathy, which is why we have expanded our services. This treatment gives patients more options that are safe, effective and long-term.”
Common mistakes amongst made by people who suffer with neuropathy include believing the condition will go away on its own, or that medication will make them better.
“Doing this for long periods can cause you to reach a point of no return,” she said. Unfortunately, we see this happen more often than not. Our goal is to help as many patients as possible live life to their fullest instead of being limited on the things they love doing such as playing with their grandkids, taking a walk, driving, gardening or simple daily household chores.”
Wellman Family Healthcare stands apart, Dr. Amber Wellman said, because they truly are a family practice that is focused on improving their patients’ quality of life.
“When you enter our office you are greeted by the words ‘Welcome to Our Family,’ and we truly want you to feel that way,” she said. “We spend time educating patients on understanding their treatment so they can make an informed decision about their health.
“We believe knowledge is power and you should have the tools to make the best decision for yourself. As a brother and sister duo, both Dr. Wellmans and the entire team at Wellman Family Healthcare go above and beyond to ensure you have the best experience in addition to the best treatment.”