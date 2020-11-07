Cutting begins on the Golden Ray

The discordant grind of heavy chains ripping through thick steel began with barely a notice around noon Friday, quietly marking the long-awaited showdown in the sound between the gargantuan VB 10,000 and the massive shipwreck of the Golden Ray.
The huge crane vessel’s initial cut into the 656-foot-long overturned ship in the St. Simons Sound projected only a distant industrial hum and occasional echoes of banging and clanging to those gathered along the waterfront. The eardrum-jarring racket that officials warned could accompany the cutting up of the Golden Ray did not materialize.
Part-time St. Simons Island resident John Lee Otis strode to the end of the pier around 1:30 p.m., stopping a stranger for a status report.
“Do you know when they’re going to start cutting?” Otis asked, squinting across the water where the 255-foot-tall VB 10,000 straddles the overturned Golden Ray.
Actually, Mr. Otis, the cutting started more than an hour ago, he was told. Listening closer, he picked up the faint sound cast by the steady churning of the VB 10,000’s powerful winches.
“Hmmm,” said Otis, who also lives in Warner Robbins. “Well, I’ve been waiting and waiting. But I’m real excited that they’re finally starting on it.”
So were Tammy and Drew Herndon. They saw a breaking news article on The Brunswick News website early Friday announcing that the cutting would begin today. Frequent visitors to the island and fervent followers of the Golden Ray saga, the Herndons drove from Douglas to see for themselves.
“We saw it on The News,” Tammy said, walking out onto the pier. “We said, ‘It’s today! Today’s the day!’ We’ve been watching it since the start.”
Unified Command and contractor T&T Salvage decided early Friday that all conditions were right to get it started. The VB 10,000 arrived in the St. Simons Sound to much fanfare on Oct. 27, completing its journey after spending nearly four-months and two lengthy delays docked at the Port of Fernandina Beach.
The cutting process will continue without ceasing for 24 straight hours, wrapping up around noon Saturday. This first of seven cuts is focusing on removing the bow section of the Golden Ray.
The overall plan is to eventually cut the Golden Ray into eight pieces in this manner. Each piece is estimated to weigh between 2,700 and 4,100 tons, Unified Command officials noted.
The contractor for the operation is Texas-based T&T Salvage.
The ship has sat half-submerged between Jekyll and St. Simons islands since it capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
While initial noise from the cutting has been light, that could change as the cutting progresses upward.
“It might get much louder as the chains come out of the water,” said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command.
Quickly after the bow section is sheared away, the VB 10,000’s lifting blocks will hoist it from the water and place it on the specially modified Julie B barge. This should take place sometime Saturday afternoon. The ship’s section’s lifting lugs are secured by sturdy lines to the VB 10,000’s lifting blocks before the cutting process begins. This way the ship’s section will remain in control of the VB 10,000 after it is severed.
The Julie B will enter the environmental protection barrier through a gate, which will then be closed. The Julie B is outfitted with a special cradle to accept the ship’s severed section, Himes said. An 18-inch berm outlines the barge deck’s perimeter to prevent oil, pollutants or debris from spilling over the side, Himes said.
The VB 10,000 will glide over the Julie B, dropping the ship’s section into the cradle.
“They’ll set it right down in the cradle and make sure it is secure,” Himes said.
There is no timetable for when the Julie B will leave the barrier with the ship section, he said. “It may take days,” he said.
The 400-foot lengths of the chain doing the cutting have been fed beneath the Golden Ray’s sunken port hull and draped over the exposed starboard hull. There are seven chains in place to cut each section.
Salvagers expect flames from the shipwreck as the VB 10,000’s formidable winches begin powering the thick anchor chain up through the hull. Vessels with firefighting capabilities will be onsite to hose down any fires as they appear.
The possibility of oil and other pollutants fouling the surrounding ecosystem troubles Otis.
“I’m worried about the stuff that’s coming out of her,” he said. “I’m really concerned about the marsh.”
Oil leaks are a distinct possibility during the salvage process, Unified Command has stated. That is why detailed and overlapping steps are being taken to address such pollutants before they cause harm, Himes said.
Oil and debris recovery teams are stationed around the site, he said. Around 1 p.m. Friday, well over a dozen small craft were in formation on the water just west of the environmental protection barrier. Another half dozen boats were situated east of the barrier.
The barrier itself features sturdy mesh netting to catch vehicles and other large debris that might shake loose from the cargo hold during the cutting and lifting. Floating booms line the surface of the barrier, intended to catch any leaking oil. Additionally, oil skimming craft known as current busters are situated on either side of the barrier.
“Our oil pollution prevention and recovery teams are stationed out there,” Himes said. “They are in formation so that anything that escapes the EPB, whether oil or debris, they can recover it. Their formations will change with the direction of the tides.”
Unified Command reminds boaters that the previous 150-yard safety zone surrounding the environmental protection barrier has been extended to 200 yards. Private drones are strictly forbidden inside the safety zone.
“We expect there will be noise, fires, product discharges, and debris once we begin the cutting and lifting process,” said state on-scene coordinator John Maddox of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “It would be unrealistic to say that this operation will be clean and perfect. We installed a multi-layer environmental protection system and have practiced prevention and response strategies for several months. We are prepared to protect the community and environment of St. Simons Sound.”