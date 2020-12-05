New instructions are being established for the massive anchor chain that is shearing into pieces the shipwrecked Golden Ray: cut along the dotted lines.
Really. During the lull between separating the bow and the subsequent commencement of cutting off the stern, it is one of the ideas salvors have come up with to possibly expedite the process, said Coast Guardsman Michael Himes, spokesman for Unified Command. Holes are being cut into the ship’s exterior at regular intervals, in line with the predesignated path of each of the six remaining cuts, Himes said.
Members of the salvage operation’s “ropes team” are rappelling along the exposed deck and hull of the half submerged shipwreck to bore the holes. Scuba divers are drilling the underwater holes, Himes said.
It is just one way T&T Salvage plans to speed up the cutting process.
Before work got under way, salvors estimated each cut would take about 24 hours to complete. Cutting on the bow section began Nov. 6 and was completed three weeks later.
“What they’re doing is pre-drilling holes along the cut line,” Himes said. “They’re looking at ways to improve the next cut and this is one of the things they’re implementing to improve the process. These precuts should help expedite things.”
Crews also are conducting maintenance and repairs to the gargantuan VB 10,000, the twin-hulled crane vessel that arches up to a height of 255 feet. Among other things, salvors are repairing one of the large lifting blocks that took part in hoisting the 3,100-metric-ton bow section from the water and onto an awaiting barge Saturday.
“There are a mixture of operations going on right now, some of it repairs, some of it maintenance,” Himes said.
The largest crane vessel of its kind in the U.S., the VB 10,000 was built in 2010 and is used primarily for dismantling oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
“It’s like taking a race car in for some pit work,” Himes said. “We’ve got a highly specialized piece of equipment and we’ve been applying it in a unique way. As a result we’ve seen the need for certain repairs, certain maintenance due to wear and tear. It’s a unique application here.”
The VB 10,000 dropped the bow section onto the barge Julie B, which reached the dock at the Port of Brunswick on the East River in the city Sunday.
The VB 10,000, meanwhile, remains in a holding pattern a short distance from the now 552-foot-long shipwreck, which capsized on its port side Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.
When it is time, the crane vessel will move back over the shipwreck, straddling the back of the ship where cutting will begin on the stern.
“We don’t have a time to start the next cut,” Himes said.
The salvage operation’s cleanup crews continue to locate small pieces of mostly plastic debris, which are washing up on nearby shores or floating near the wreck site. Some of the debris is oiled, Himes said.
Oil sheens also have been addressed by cleanup crews on top of waters immediately surrounding the shipwreck, which is encircled by a 1-mile perimeter environmental protection barrier.
Anyone who spots suspected shipwreck debris along local shorelines is asked to call 912-944-5620. Anyone who spots suspected oil sheens is asked to call 800-424-8802.