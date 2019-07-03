An ideal reading partner is a patient listener who is happy to be there.
Therapy dogs brought all these wonderful qualities Tuesday to the Brunswick library for a summer session of the “Reading to the Dogs” program.
Owners of dogs certified through Therapy Dogs International brought their well-trained pets to the event, where children could sit beside these furry friends and read books aloud.
“A lot of children are reluctant to read aloud to grownups, because our tendency is, every time they make a mistake, to correct them,” said Karen Larrick, program coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “… Or sometimes we don’t give them the time that they need, and we fill in the blanks for them before they can have time to figure it out on their own. Dogs don’t do that. They’re patient listeners, and they let you do it your way. If you mispronounce a word, they’re OK with it.”
A child who has frequent opportunities to read aloud will gradually become more confident and competent at the task, Larrick said.
Not only were the dogs at the library friendly and calm, but they were also soft and cute, allowing the young readers to snuggle up or sprawl out next to them as they read.
Dogs certified through Therapy Dogs International, which has a local chapter, also visit the local hospital, Hospice and nursing homes, bringing joy wherever they go.
Darby Rose, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel whose favorite food is chicken and favorite activities include boating and visiting the beach, looked brightly around the children’s room in the library Tuesday, waiting for another reader to stop by and spend some time with her.
Her owner, St. Simons resident Arlene Ingram, sat in a chair nearby and held her leash lightly.
Ingram trained Darby Rose herself before putting her through the tests to join Therapy Dogs International.
“They just need basic obedience training,” Ingram said. “… Once they’ve got that, if they’ve got the personality and they can stay somewhere for five minutes without you and without crying and carrying on, then they pass the test for certification. Then they can be a therapy dog.”
Ingram has brought Darby Rose to several Reading to the Dogs events at the local libraries, and she’s been able to see firsthand how children benefit from practicing their reading skills with a dog at their side.
“It’s just a proven fact that … if kids that are even having trouble, or not, if they read to a dog, there’s no judgement, and they learn to read and have more self-reliance and feel comfortable,” she said.
Reading to the Dogs is one of many programs the Marshes of Glynn Libraries offers to encourage youth to read during their summer vacation and keep their minds engaged before they return to school.
The Girl Scouts also sponsored a table at the event, where they provided a station to build paper rockets.
“It’s kind of going back to our basics, that our CEO of Girls Scouts USA is a rocket scientist,” said Heather Wilson, council recruiter for Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia.
Paper rocket building required some problem-solving skills, Wilson said, and allowed students to get hands-on practice at a STEM activity.
“Every year, we try to partner with the library to do activities with them, just to reach out to girls and families about what Girl Scouts provides,” Wilson said. “And a lot of people don’t know that we offer STEM badges now.”
The St. Simons library will also host an Art in the Atrium event today at 10:30 a.m.