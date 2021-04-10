The oldest jewelry store in Brunswick prides itself on tradition and service.
Cunningham Jewelers, situated next to quaint Machen Square, is one of the landmarks of downtown Brunswick. They believe first and foremost in customer service, quality merchandise and integrity. Those traditions began with Abe Rothschild, who founded the store in the 1890s, and continued with the Cunningham family, who purchased the store in 1916.
“We’ve been here (over) 100 years, but we’ve changed with the times,” co-owner Durett Moerman said in a previous interview. “The Cunningham name has been synonymous with downtown Brunswick for over a century. We are still family-owned and operated, and we still offer quality first with competitive pricing.”
Cunningham Jewelers is today owned by the mother-daughter duo of Durett Moerman and Alexia Miller, who, in addition to carrying an array of formal and everyday china, flatware, clocks, crystal, sterling silver and gifts for people of all ages, and a wide inventory of one-of-a-kind fine and fashion jewelry, also provide a number of services that are hard to find in this day and age.
Miller said the store has a bench jeweler on staff, who repairs both jewelry and watches.
“We have a number of girls who come in to have their grandmother’s pearls cleaned, or restrung, for their wedding day,” said Moerman.
The store also has a clock repairman.
“He repairs wind-up and grandfather clocks,” Miller said. “He’ll come to your house if you can’t bring it in; he makes house calls.”
As an example, Miller pointed out the jeweler’s regulator clock that stands in a corner at Cunningham Jewelers. Original to the store, the clock was built in the 1800s.
“He keeps it running for us,” she said.
The grandfather clock is not the only original item in the store. Both the safe and the cash register are antiques as well.
A gemologist is also on staff. Moerman said the gemologist performs all the jewelry appraisals, and has her degrees from the Gemological Institute of America.
“She can identify and value all types of stones,” Moerman said.
Cunningham Jewelers also has an appraiser, who primarily values sterling silver implements and serving pieces, which are typically handed down through generations and are quite expensive.
“Insurance companies want very specific information,” Miller said. An appraiser is absolutely necessary.
Once that silver is appraised, customers can also take it to Cunningham’s for polishing.
One of the most popular services the store offers is its bridal registry, where brides-to-be can register for their china, crystal and silver, as well as other gifts and accessories. Cunningham Jewelers has been in business for so long the bridal registry encompasses six generations.
“We like to establish a relationship with our customers,” Moerman said, adding that because the children and grandchildren of former Cunningham’s customers are now their customers, they often have people drop into the store just to visit.
Moerman explained that by way of the services offered at the store that rapport and those relationships take root.
“We take time with our customers, and we work within their budgets,” she said.
That way, they’ll come back after their engagements and weddings, and maybe select a sterling silver baby cup, or and Add-a-Pearl necklace for a baby girl.
In fact, Moerman emphasized the selection of gifts – ideal for the hostess, engagements, brides and grooms, babies, children, or friends – the store has in its inventory.
“We have gifts from $5 to $5,000,” she said. “We offer so much more than jewelry.”
Breakout:
Cunningham Jewelers is at 1510 Newcastle St., in Brunswick. Business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays by appointment.