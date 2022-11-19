The National Park Service has released a proposed visitor use plan for Cumberland Island National Seashore.
A virtual public meeting was held Thursday where officials summarized the 270-page plan that includes a proposal to more than double the number of daily visitors allowed on the barrier island.
Currently, the daily cap is 300 visitors. That number has been in place for the past 38 years, despite many St. Marys merchants and elected officials questioning why so few daily visitors are allowed on the island.
Former St. Marys Mayor Jerry Brandon said the initial plan after Cumberland Island became a national seashore in 1972 called for as many as 1,500 visitors a day departing from the Point Peter area instead of downtown. The number was scaled back to 300 a day after environmental groups expressed concerns.
“The official position was ‘we’ll wait until we study the effect of 300 visitors a day,’” Brandon said. “Of course, nothing has happened for 38 years.”
The updated plan has been driven by legislative direction and previous planning, as well as public comments.
The overwhelming sentiment is for the island, accessible only by water, to retain its primitive character.
The plan also analyzed the number of passengers the ferry departing from St. Marys could deliver to the island each day. If service was provided, it determined the Dungeness and Sea Camp docks could accommodate 600 visitors per day. Another 100 could be ferried to the Plum Orchard dock.
“These changes would be implemented adaptively, meaning the park would monitor key indicators to ensure sensitive shorebirds are protected, as are visitor opportunities to experience the rustic atmosphere, quiet solitude, and wilderness character described by visitors and public commenters,” according to National Park Service officials. “Adjustments would be made based on this monitoring.”
The plan also includes designation of a beach access area and shorebird protection area at the south end of the island where most of the visitors stay during their time on the island.
Adjustments to wilderness campsites will be made to “expand and disburse camping opportunities.” New trails would be established to distribute use more evenly across the 17-mile-long barrier island.
A new proposed feature on the island would be kayak and canoe rentals, as well as a limited number of health and safety items.