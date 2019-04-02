Public listening sessions have been scheduled in the initial step to develop a visitor use management plan for Cumberland Island National Seashore.
The National Park Service is creating the plan to provide appropriate opportunities for visitors on the barrier island while ensuring the protection of cultural, natural and scenic resources.
The island has 36,000 acres of maritime forests, saltwater marshes and beaches, with more than 9,800 acres as congressionally designated wilderness.
Two meetings will be held for the public to provide input about the myriad of issues facing Cumberland Island.
The first meeting will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on April 12 at St. Marys Elementary School, 600 Osborne St. in downtown St. Marys. A second meeting will be held 2 to 5 p.m. on April 13 at the REI in Atlanta, 1800 NE Expy NE.
The National Park Service will accept written comments at the open houses and online at park planning.nps.gov/CUIS.
“We encourage the public to get involved with the process and add your voice to the visitor use planning for the park,” said Gary Ingram, Cumberland Island National Seashore superintendent. “At the listening sessions on April 12 and 13, we will be providing information about the park and hope to spread the word about this important effort. This is the beginning of the process, and there will be future opportunities to provide additional input.”
Alex Kearns, chair of St. Marys EarthKeepers, said she expects a large number of responses because of the many issues facing the island. Among the issues are the ongoing construction of the Lumar dock, proposed development of privately owned tracts on the island and the prospect of rockets flying over the island from the proposed Spaceport Camden.
“All of these matters bear a direct impact on the visitor experience and opportunities for solitude,” Kearns said. “I also expect that the online responses might include a broader less region-focused demographic due to the deluge of media about the aforementioned challenges.”