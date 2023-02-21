Cumberland Island National Seashore will soon be 173.7 acres larger.
The newly acquired tract was purchased for $8.7 million thanks to an allocation by Congress included in the omnibus appropriations bill that passed in December.
Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, and U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, requested funding in the appropriations package.
“This will transfer to the National Park Service ownership of one of the last remaining significant privately held lots on Cumberland,” Ossoff said. “And that will protect this precious ecosystem for recreation, for conservation, for tourism and as scenic open space.”
The property was owned by The Nature Conservancy, which purchased a 1,108-acre tract in 1999. More than 900 acres of that land was transferred to the National Park Service. The remaining land was managed by the Park Service while The Nature Conservancy retained ownership.
“I spent happy times camping and hiking at Cumberland Island as a child as so many Georgians have, and look forward to taking my 1-year-old daughter there,” Ossoff said.
The Nature Conservancy representatives Monica Thornton and Nancy-Clair Laird McInaney wrote a Feb. 6 letter to Ossoff to explain the significance of the tract.
“This land on Cumberland Island is one of the last undeveloped and unprotected beachfront tracts in Georgia,” they said. “Integrating this land into the Cumberland Island National Seashore will ensure its long-term protection and will provide many benefits for coastal resiliency, the local economy, public recreation, and military readiness.”
There is still privately owned land on the island, some of which created when controversy when Lumar LLC, which represents some of the land owners, requested a variance request to subdivide their property. Environmental groups and other opponents expressed concerns that the request could lead to the property being developed.
A dock adjacent to the tract was challenged by The Center for a Sustainable Coast in a legal battle that is still ongoing.
