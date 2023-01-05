A proposal to more than double the number of visitors to Cumberland Island National Seashore and bring about other changes has drawn mixed opinions.

Many business owners and elected officials, as well as at least one environmental group, support the proposal by the National Park Service (NPS) to increase the number of visitors from 300 to 700 visitors a day. The period to comment on the plan ended Dec. 30.

