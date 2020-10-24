ST. MARYS — The Cumberland Island National Seashore Museum in downtown St. Marys is reopening Sunday for the first time since it closed six months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum is reopening following guidelines from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health officials. It’s part of the National Park Service’s phased approach to safely reopen access to parks across the nation.
The museum, located on Osborne Street two blocks from the St. Marys waterfront, will be open 1 to 4 p.m. daily. There will be a capacity limit of 10 people at one time on a first-come, first-served basis with no reservations.
“The opening of the mainland museum will give our gateway community of St. Marys another option to offer visitors and provide an opportunity for them to learn about the rich cultural and natural history of Cumberland Island,” said island superintendent Gary Ingram.
Ferry service to the island remains at two-thirds capacity, with all passengers required to wear face coverings at all times aboard the ferry because social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Many, but not all, services will be offered to island visitors including:
• Bicycle and cart rentals (concession operation).
• Mainland Visitor Center with capacity limits.
• Mainland Visitor Center restrooms.
• Sea Camp Ranger Station with capacity limits
• Ice House Museum with capacity limits.
• Limited public programming at Sea Camp Ranger Station with capacity limits;
• Commercial Use Authorizations with appropriate mitigation.
• Special Use Permits as appropriate to phase of re-opening.
• Camping at full capacity at Sea Camp, including group sites, Stafford Beach, and all three wilderness areas: Hickory Hill, Yankee Paradise, and Brick Hill Bluff.
Because of public health concerns, tours of Plum Orchard Mansion, on-site or in-classroom education programming, and the Land and Legacies motorized tours of the island remain closed.
Visitors are encouraged to pack essential items such as water, face coverings and hand sanitizer. It’s also recommended people check the park’s website and social media platform for updates, as operations are changing regularly. Go to the website at nps.gov/cuis/index.htm or the social media page at facebook.com/CumberlandIslandNPS/.