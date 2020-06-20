Officials with the National Park Service continue to take a phased approach to reopening Cumberland Island National Seashore.
Visitors are allowed on the island, but the resumption of ferry service remains uncertain. Many of the historic sites also remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The barrier island is accessible only by boat.
Visitors are now required to pay a $10 entrance fee online before going to the island. The fee lasts for a week and is mandatory for everyone ages 16 and older.
The visitor experience remains memorable for those with the transportation to visit Cumberland.
Public docking spaces and trails are open to the public on the south end, but overnight camping is still prohibited.
Restrooms, also on the south end, will be open, but many of the historic buildings remain closed, including Ice House museum, Sea Camp ranger station, Plum Orchard mansion, campgrounds (including wilderness camp sites), the mainland visitors center and mainland museum.
While outdoor activities are among the safest recommended by health officials during the ongoing pandemic, social distancing is still encouraged.
The use of chairs, tents, umbrellas and coolers is prohibited on the beaches.
Staff is on the island cleaning and maintaining facilities to safeguard employee and public health and safety, park officials said.
Rangers also are checking for documentation showing an entrance fee has been paid. Proof can be downloaded into smart phones or printed out.
Anyone without proof face a fine, plus the entrance fee.