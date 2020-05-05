Cumberland Island National Seashore is now open to the public, but it’ll be up to people to find their own transportation to the barrier island, accessible only by boat.

The ferry that normally shuttles passengers to the island several times a day remains closed.

For those with the means to go to the island, access will be open for beaches, public docking spaces, trails and restrooms at the south end of the island.

But the use of chairs, tents, umbrellas and coolers on the beaches is prohibited.

Other facilities on the island will remain closed including the Ice House Museum, Sea Camp Ranger Station, Plum Orchard Mansion, campgrounds (including wilderness camp sites), the mainland visitors center and museum in St. Marys.

Gary Ingram, superintendent of Cumberland Island, said a return to full operations will continue in phases and services may be limited. Visitors are encouraged to follow all local health orders when visiting the island.

Ingram said an “operational approach” will be taken to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure they comply with current health recommendations. Park officials will monitor all activities on the island to ensure visitor follow all CDC guidelines to mitigate risks of transmitting COVID-19 to protect public health.

“This has been a very difficult time for our community, our families, and our world,” Ingram said. “The park is thrilled to be able to take this small step forward with the hope it will help provide some with an opportunity to find peace and joy in visiting the seashore.”

