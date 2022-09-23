Cumberland Island National Seashore is preparing to commemorate its 50th anniversary with a year-long series of events beginning Oct. 1 at the St. Marys Seafood Festival.

The kickoff event, in partnership with the city of St. Marys and Kiwanis Club, begins with a parade with a Cumberland Island theme starting at 10 a.m. at the seafood festival.

More from this section

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

SPLOST forum draws light crowd

Richard Hathaway was leaning toward voting in favor of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in the November general election, but he wanted more information how the money would be spent.