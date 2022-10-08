A national study titled “Our Vanishing Shoreline” published in 1955 gave a stark assessment of shorelines along the Atlantic Coast that remained for public recreation.

The study concluded of the 3,700 miles of shoreline along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, only 240 miles — 6.5% — was available for public recreation — and half of those miles were already protected in Cape Hattaras National Seashore.

More from this section

Holiday dinnerware adds elegance to any table

Holiday dinnerware adds elegance to any table

Setting a beautiful table for a family and friends to gather around for meals and celebrations is certainly an art form, and it is something that must be carefully curated. Most people begin by covering the table with a tablecloth or place mats to protect its surface. However, it’s what goes…