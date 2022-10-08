A national study titled “Our Vanishing Shoreline” published in 1955 gave a stark assessment of shorelines along the Atlantic Coast that remained for public recreation.
The study concluded of the 3,700 miles of shoreline along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, only 240 miles — 6.5% — was available for public recreation — and half of those miles were already protected in Cape Hattaras National Seashore.
The study identified Cumberland Island as a prime candidate for protection since it was relatively undeveloped and had all the characteristics desirable to become a national seashore.
The effort to protect Cumberland actually began after the end of World War II, but it took a quarter century to generate the support to make Georgia’s largest barrier island a national seashore.
Despite the growing support to make Cumberland a national seashore, there were plans approved before the serious national seashore effort began that could have altered the landscape forever and derailed any plans to protect the island.
Perhaps the greatest threat to Cumberland ever becoming a national seashore happened in the 1950s when multiple companies submitted bids to strip mine the island for titanium. Glidden ended up with a contract to mine on the island, which was challenged in court by some Carnegie family members opposed to the project. Plans to mine on the island were abandoned in 1957 after the contract was ruled invalid in court, and the price of titanium dropped so low it made mining on the island an economically bad decision.
Former St. Marys Mayor Jerry Brandon remembers the plans by Glidden to strip mine the island and didn’t like them.
“I thought it was a bad idea, even back then,” he said.
NEWEST NATIONAL SEASHORE
President Richard Nixon signed legislation into law on Oct. 23, 1972, that designated Cumberland Island as the newest member of the national parks system.
Most of the land on the 17-mile barrier island at the time was owned by the Carnegie family, with about one tenth of the island at the north end owned by the Candler family, heirs to the Coca Cola fortune.
A family trust left by Lucy Carnegie after her death in 1916 made it difficult for her heirs to subdivide or sell any property until the death of the last child in 1965, Florence Carnegie Perkins, ended the restrictions.
In November 1965, then Secretary of Interior Stewart Udall visited the Golden Isles to meet with Alfred W. “Bill” Jones, chairman of Sea Island Co., an enthusiastic supporter of Cumberland Island being established as a national seashore.
Udall then traveled to Cumberland Island with a group of elected officials, business leaders and media. He met with family matriarch Lucy Ferguson, a Carnegie family descendant, as well as island residents, to discuss the proposal.
While Udall’s visit was considered a success, it didn’t stop one family member from selling a tract to a developer who began subdividing lots for sale. Then three other family members sold tracts to Charles Fraser, a developer and owner of a major resort complex on Hilton Head, S.C.
The threat of development led to the Sierra Club, Georgia Conservancy and other conservation groups joining with family members who still supported the national seashore protection Cumberland needed to stop it from being developed.
Plans to develop the island were also opposed by many state agencies, including the state tourism division, state recreation council, state planning department and Coastal Area Planning and Development Commission.
One of the debates in the late 1960s was how people would visit the island if it became a national seashore. There was an argument that a proposed causeway and paved roads on the island would have to be built because “nobody wants to wait for a ferry,” according to then U.S. Rep. William Stuckey.
Frasier eventually succumbed to public pressure amid growing opposition to his plans to develop Cumberland and sold most of his holdings to the National Parks Foundation with financial backing by the Mellon Foundation. And Stuckey reversed his position on a causeway to the island.
Stuckey and U.S. Rep. Ronald “Bo” Ginn helped convince Congress to support the legislation that established Cumberland Island National Seashore.
RESISTANCE
The national seashore is preparing to commemorate its 50th birthday in a yearlong celebration starting this month, but the effort to get the designation for Georgia’s largest barrier island wasn’t greeted enthusiastically a half century ago.
The greatest challenge after the legislation was signed into law to create the nation’s newest national seashore was acquiring the privately owned tracts on the island.
The federal government negotiated individual retained rights agreements to purchase properties but allowed owners to live on the island for a predetermined amount of time. The agreements varied from 25 years to ones that would last until the death of the youngest living heir at the time the agreement was signed.
A number of those agreements expired in 2010 and those tracts are now under control of the National Park Service. In some instances, the structures have been demolished and nature is taking over the land.
Fraser sold most of his property to the National Park Foundation for $799,500. He used the money to open a resort on Amelia Island, Fla.
Jim Stein, a Camden County lawyer, represented James S. Rockerfeller Jr., in what at the time was the settlement of the largest condemnation suit in Georgia history.
The court heard arguments on Rockerfeller’s 62-acre tract and a 208-acre tract owned by Phineas Sprague. Government appraisers valued Rockerfeller’s property at $185,000 and Sprague’s at $468,000.
The 10-person jury awarded Rockerfeller more than $1.2 million and Sprague more than $3.3 million.
There was also a land rush on the island at the same time. A Carnegie family member sold a 108-acre tract in 1967 that was divided into 71 lots. By 1974, the Davis Land Company had sold all but four of the lots.
Other land owners were also selling lots on the island.
By the time the National Park Service began purchasing property on the island, it had gone from $500 an acre to $5,000 for less than a half acre. And the prices continued to climb from there.
There were legal challenges by some of the smaller property owners. Between 1978 and 1982, the Park Service condemned 41 tracts.
In the end, 21 persons or parties retained rights to 24 pieces of property on the island. There are still tracts on the island under private ownership.
EARLY CHALLENGES
The first challenge after the legislation was signed into law was the logistics to create a national seashore on a relatively undeveloped barrier island accessible only by water or air.
The National Park Service’s goals were to promote recreation, preserve cultural resources and protect natural resources.
The Park Service considered different locations for a permanent headquarters on the mainland before settling on downtown St. Marys.
There was also a debate about where the passenger ferry would be docked. Brandon, who served as a St. Marys City Council member and mayor, said discussions included Fernandina Beach, Fla., which generated strong opposition by Georgians who believed a ferry to a national seashore in Georgia should not depart from Florida.
There was discussion about creating a park in the Point Peter area capable of holding more than 1,000 visitors a day. But opposition of a large number of daily visitors to the island by island residents led to a debate and the decision to limit island cap the number of daily visitors to 300 people a day until a study was conducted to determine the capacity the island could handle without adverse effects.
Brandon, former owner of the Riverview Hotel in downtown St. Marys, said the long-awaited study has never been done, even though he and most downtown St. Marys merchants still believe the daily island capacity should be increased.
GROWING PAINS
As the Park Service began operations, the politically connected and influential island property owners made demands that made managing the island challenging.
Decisions had to be made about what to protect and preserve, and what to eliminate. Public use plans had to be created to protect and preserve historic structures.
A series of public hearings were held for input on how the island would be managed. The master plan included how to deal with feral animals on the island, with the removal of feral hogs a priority because of the impacts to sea turtle nests and vegetation on the island.
Feral hogs continue to be a problem there.
There was also a plan to reduce the feral horse population on the island because of the impacts to saltwater marshes and sand dunes where the horses graze.
The plan was to use a dart gun to administer a contraceptive to female horses that would last about a year. The goal was to reduce the number of horses on the island by half, with the majority of them remaining in the south end of the island where most of the tourists visit.
That plan in the mid 1990s was nixed by then U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, R-1, who said he never saw evidence of the negative impacts caused by horses during a visit to the island. He criticized the Park Service for the deteriorating condition of cultural resources on the island.
Kingston later helped secure funding to help the Park Service build a new visitor center, renovate a building as a new headquarters and protect some of the historic structures on the island.
LOOKING FORWARD
Cumberland Island National Seashore remains one of the most challenging parks for the National Park Service to manage because it’s still evolving.
In recent years, the concessionaire serving the island has offered the motorized Land & Legacies tour that takes visitors to the north end of the island with stops at some of the more significant structures, including Plum Orchard mansion, the High Point compound and the First African Baptist Church where John Kennedy Jr. and his longtime girlfriend Carolyn Bissett married in a secret ceremony in 1996 that surprised the world.
The Park Service has also had to rebuild docks damaged or destroyed by hurricanes Matthew and Irma less than a decade ago.
Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of the environmental group One Hundred Miles, said issues facing the island include sea level rise, erosion, managing the number of visitors and determining the best way to preserve and protect natural and cultural resources on the island.
“Cumberland Island National Seashore is one our coast’s most precious gems,” she said. “It represents a commitment to conservation from grassroots advocates all the way up to the highest levels of our government. But its status as a national park doesn’t mean it is protected from threat. In fact, its future is just as complicated as its history.”
The difficulty of managing a wilderness area that encompasses much of the island with residents living inside its boundaries is another challenge facing the Park Service.
“Cumberland Island is a place where we must work together to balance nature, visitors, private property rights, and history,” Desrosiers said. “That’s difficult anywhere, but on Cumberland, everything is amplified, and the stakes are even higher.”
There are other challenges both natural and cultural to deal with, she said.
“Set against the backdrop of this beautiful place, we have threatened loggerhead sea turtles that rely on the island’s beaches to sustain the future existence of their species —which as we’ve seen over the past few years, isn’t guaranteed and cannot be taken for granted,” she said. “We have beloved structures in which important history was made in need of maintenance and repair. Those will continue to be threatened by lack of funding and resources, along with the natural elements that threaten any barrier island.”
Other issues include storm surge, hurricanes and the politics involving Spaceport Camden. Still, Desrosiers believes there is a reason to celebrate the seashore’s birthday. Everyone, from sea turtle volunteers, landowners, and island visitors, to local, state, and federal elected officials who have worked over the past five decades to help Cumberland become the extraordinary place it is today should be recognized, she said.
“I believe Cumberland’s future is bright but uncertain,” she said. “Ultimately, if Cumberland Island National Seashore is to remain the treasure it is today, we must all remain committed to preserving it and vigilant against threats. We must recognize the challenges it faces and work together to address them, even when they require solutions that are complex and difficult to achieve. We must carry the torch forward and prepare to continue their important work into the next 50 years and beyond.”