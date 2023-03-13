Tourists tend to have an inaccurate perception of the horses on Cumberland Island thanks to marketing.

Travel brochures show horses frolicking on the island’s beaches, giving visitors the impression they live idyllic, carefree lives.

More from this section

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

Brand new lab opens at Fort Frederica

The first class of young archaeologists will process their finds at Fort Frederica next week in a brand new lab a few feet from where they dug up and screened artifacts from the 1740s.

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.