Tourists tend to have an inaccurate perception of the horses on Cumberland Island thanks to marketing.
Travel brochures show horses frolicking on the island’s beaches, giving visitors the impression they live idyllic, carefree lives.
In reality, the estimated 150 to 170 feral horses on the island struggle to survive.
The life expectancy of horses on the island is less than nine years. Domestic horses live 25 to 30 years.
Most of the island’s horses are malnourished, sickly and compete with native species for a limited amount of food.
Athens lawyer Hal Wright has sent multiple letters to the National Park Service threatening legal action if nothing is done to manage the horses. The island does not have the food resources to sustain the horses.
He said he will not sue park service officials on Cumberland Island. Instead, his lawsuit will be against the Secretary of Interior, the regional National Park Service office in Atlanta, and the state of Georgia.
“The horses are not equipped to live on a barrier island,” he said. “They’re there because people want them there. Cumberland is promoted like ’see the wild horses.’”
Wright wants the park service to start providing food, water and medical care for the horses. He suggests using a contraceptive via dart gun on the mares and to round up the healthy younger horses and remove them from the island for adoption.
“Look at the mares,” he said. “They are basically barefoot and pregnant all the time. Their life is miserable. They can’t get enough nutrition.”
The plan would include continued food and medical care for the remaining horses until they die off naturally.
Providing food, water and medical care would increase the life expectancy and improve the health of the adult mares and stallions, he said.
The plan has the support of the Georgia Equine Rescue League and the Georgia Horse Council.
Wright said he is still waiting to hear from the park service.
“I haven’t gotten much of a response,” Wright said. “That’s why I got two horse organizations to support this.”
Wright argues the park service’s failure to care for the horses is animal cruelty, which is against Georgia law.
The horses compete with native species for a limited amount of food, including sea oats that help anchor sand dunes, and grasses in saltwater marshes, trampling the wetlands and turning the areas into mud pits.
“Then there are the mounds and mounds of horse poop,” he said. “It’s pretty unbelievable.”
In 2015, Cumberland Island National Seashore Superintendent Gary Ingram learned that the hard way about public sentiment regarding the island’s horses when he announced a proposal to remove the feral horses.
Ingram told the audience at the meeting that the horses are mostly in poor health because of the limited amount of resources. One option would be to remove the feral horses, bring domesticated horses to the island and offer horse and buggy rides to the public. He said the plan would be a more accurate way to show visitors about the history of horses on the island.
Within two days of Ingram’s announcement, dozens of yard signs saying protect Cumberland horses were seen throughout St. Marys. Like other plans to manage the horses, the idea quietly died.
Other plans dating back to the 1990s have seen similar public backlash before they were abandoned.
In 1997, then U.S. Rep. Jack Kingston, R-1,announced opposition to a plan to control the horse population with a dart-gun administered contraceptive that was in the Department of Interior budget. He never talked with park service officials before he attached a rider to the budget to stop the plan.
Wright said the park service has focused on cultural resources the past two decades and hasn’t done enough to protect the island’s natural resources.
“It has transferred the whole purpose of the park,” he said. “It goes back to the park service.”
While Cumberland is marketed as a place to see one of the few remaining barrier islands that is relatively undeveloped, Wright said the horses have changed the landscape because of their impact on plants and other animals native to the island.
“If they did away with the horses, people would see this spectacular barrier island,” he said. “Let the horses die out naturally and be gone.”