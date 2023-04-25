The horses on Cumberland Island have been named plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court.
Athens lawyer Hal Wright filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division after notifying the National Park Service of his intent to sue if nothing was done to manage the horses on the barrier island.
Wright asked park service officials to start providing medical care, food and water for the estimated 140 to 170 horses on Cumberland. The horses are in poor health because of a limited food supply and the park service’s policy not to interfere with the horses.
Their diet of Spanish moss, smooth cordgrass, sedge and sea oats that anchor sand dunes “provide marginal nutritional value,” the lawsuit says. They also impact the limited clean fresh water on the island.
“The horses of Cumberland’s life expectancy is believed to be but eight to nine years, well below that of a domestic horse, which is expected to live between 25 to 30 years,” Wright argues. “This discrepancy is due to the harsh and inhumane living conditions these horses must endure.”
The horses compact sand and dune vegetation where loggerhead turtles nest, destabilizing and damaging one of the nation’s most important dune nesting systems.
“Sea oats are essential to securing the primary dunes where loggerhead sea turtles nest,” according to the lawsuit. “Areas of Cumberland Island devoid of sea oats are also lacking stable, intact dunes — and as a result, have fewer loggerhead turtle nests.”
They also trample and adversely modify the critical habitat of the piping plover, as well as degrade and destroy saltwater marshes on which wood storks depend, the suit alleges.
Wright claims in the lawsuit that Cumberland horses compete with native white-tail deer for limited resources.
Despite the need to manage the horses, the park service “continues to only consider the necessity for managing the feral horses of Cumberland Island,” according to the suit.
The park service’s “policy of indifference towards this island’s horses” has been a plan of “non action” toward their management.
The Georgia Equine Rescue League and the Georgia Horse Council are plaintiffs in the case, along with Will Harlan, a senior scientist and southeast director at the Center for Biological Diversity, and Carol Ruckdeschel, a longtime Cumberland Island resident and biologist.
Defendants in the case are Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, as well as Mark Foust, director of the National Park Service South Atlantic-Gulf region. Also named as defendants are Gary Ingram, superintendent of Cumberland Island National Seashore, Mark Williams, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Tyler Harper Black, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
The solution proposed in the lawsuit is for the park service and state to “take all steps necessary to assess the health and well-being of the horse herd on Cumberland Island and provide the needed additional water, food, and care.”
The next step, according to the proposal, is for the National Park Service and state of Georgia to commit to removing all the horses over an eight-year period through a program of applying contraceptives to the mares through dart guns. Any wild horse on Little Cumberland Island would also be removed, according to the proposal.