The horses on Cumberland Island have been named plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

Athens lawyer Hal Wright filed the lawsuit in the Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division after notifying the National Park Service of his intent to sue if nothing was done to manage the horses on the barrier island.

