Cumberland going cashless

Only mobile or electronic payments for entrance and permit fees will be accepted at Cumberland Island National Seashore beginning July 1.
Visitors to the national seashore can pay in advance by going to pay.gov and searching for Cumberland Island, or by going to pay.gov/public/form/start/756650965.
Many other national parks are also either going cashless, or have already made the transition, according to the National Park Service.
Accepted payment methods include bank account, Amazon, PayPal or a debit or credit card. Visitors can also create an Pay.gov account which enables them to see and store payment information. An account also enables users to copy a form already submitted the next time a payment is needed to be made.
The weekly entrance pass to Cumberland Island is $10, one of 108 national parks charging an entrance fee. National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands passes are accepted at Cumberland Island National Seashore. The pass waives the park entrance fee for the pass holder and three adults. Pass holders must show their pass with an ID upon ferry check-in. These passes are available for purchase at Cumberland Island National Seashore’s mainland visitor center.
The entrance fees are an important source of revenue used to improve the visitor experience at the national parks where entrance fees are charged.
Improvements made at the national seashore with proceeds from the entrance fee include road and facility repairs and maintenance, trail improvements, installation of accessible exhibits, visitor and resource protection services, and more.
Park Service officials said moving to a cashless system allows parks to be better stewards of visitor dollars by reducing the amount of time park staff spend managing cash, increasing the amount of fee revenue available to support critical projects and visitor services, and improving accountability and reducing risk.