The longest tenured superintendent of Cumberland Island National Seashore is leaving for another National Park Service job.
Gary Ingram, who has served as the barrier island’s superintendent since 2014, has accepted the superintendent’s position at Rocky Mountain National Park, effective July 30.
Ingram has also served as superintendent of Fort Frederica National Monument, an additional responsibility added after he been working as Cumberland Island superintendent for several years. At the time, Ingram said his main challenge was making sure both parks were given the attention they needed to thrive.
Ingram has worked at much larger parks such as Yosemite, where it could take four hours or more to go from one part of the park to another. He managed the Cumberland and Fort Frederica by consolidating staff from both parks, located about an hour’s drive apart.
Ingram replaced Fred Boyles, who served as superintendent for three years before retiring from the National Park Service.
He began his career in Yosemite, where he served in a variety of positions including law enforcement, horse patrol, emergency medical services, firefighter, shift supervisor, chief liaison officer and management assistant. He also served as superintendent at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site prior to his assignment to Cumberland Island National Seashore.
It is expected deputy superintendent Steve Theus will fill in for Ingram after he leaves. Then an interim superintendent will be assigned to the job until it is posted and a permanent superintendent is named.
““I am profoundly humbled and deeply thankful for this incredible opportunity to serve at Rocky Mountain National Park,” Ingram said in a statement. “It is a terrific honor to serve as the superintendent and I look forward to learning from and working with park employees as we all serve our visitors and communities.”
Lisa Carrico, deputy regional director of the National Park Service’s Intermountain Region, believes Ingram will be “an excellent fit,” in a memo announcing his appointment.
“He is a caring and empathetic leader who supports employees, and develops and maintains effective relationships with partners, stakeholders and communities,” Carrico said. “His energy, enthusiasm and optimism will, I believe, elevate an already high functioning, high performing team and assure your continued success as you tackle the challenges and opportunities ahead.”