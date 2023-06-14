The longest tenured superintendent of Cumberland Island National Seashore is leaving for another National Park Service job.

Gary Ingram, who has served as the barrier island’s superintendent since 2014, has accepted the superintendent’s position at Rocky Mountain National Park, effective July 30.

More from this section

