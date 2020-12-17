Wintertime is when the fewest number of people visit Cumberland Island National Seashore.
The concessionaire has just given Camden County residents looking for a safe place to get out of the house a reason to visit Georgia’s barrier island, accessible only by boat.
David Lang, owner of the ferry that shuttles visitors to and from the national seashore, has cut the fee for the 45-minute ride to the island by 30 percent, before tax, through the end of February 2021.
Gary Ingram, superintendent of Cumberland Island, said the National Park Service said it will give county residents an excuse to visit Cumberland.
“We are very grateful to Mr. Lang for his gift to our community during this wonderful time of year,” Ingram said. “It has been a shared goal to enhance opportunities to visit Cumberland Island for local residents and their families, and it couldn’t have happened at a better time.”
A Camden County ID is required for the discount. Adults may purchase as many as four tickets for youths under 16 years old.
The tickets are nonrefundable and must be purchased in person on a first-come, first-serve basis at the National Park Visitor Center for trips the same day.
Tickets cost $21 for adults ages 16 to 61; $19 for seniors ages 62 and older; $14 for youths 6-15, and free to children 5 years old and younger.
A $10 adult entrance fee to the national seashore still applies. Visitors can pay the entrance fee at the visitor center the day of arrival or in advance online at pay.gov and search for Cumberland Island NS Weekly Entrance Pass.
Admission is free for fourth- and fifth-graders, active military and military veterans, Gold Star families and those with a compensable disability. Go to nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm for information. Frequent local visitors may also want to consider spending $35 for an annual pass to the national seashore.