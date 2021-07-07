A motion for summary judgement has been filed on behalf of the Center for a Sustainable Coast contesting a dock permit on Cumberland Island National Seashore.
Jon Schwartz, a lawyer representing the environmental organization, alleges in his motion that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers violated the National Environmental Policy Act and Cumberland Island’s enabling legislation which decrees that “the seashore shall be permanently preserved in its primitive state” except for certain areas used for public recreation.
Lumar LLC sought permission to build a dock with a walkway 6 feet wide and 200 feet long leading to a 14-foot by 20-foot pier head with a four-foot by 20-foot aluminum gangway which will lead to a 10-foot by 50-foot floating dock. The proposed dock facility would extend about 50 feet into the waterway.
The dock would be located in an area with dense maritime forest with live oaks, Spanish moss and saw palmetto.
The Corps claimed the dock was “categorically excluded” from an environmental assessment under NEPA by finding that it “should encounter no opposition,” Schwartz said. Based on this finding, the Corps issued a permit in 2016 without any public notice or opportunity to comment. The public didn’t know about the permit until the dock was under construction in 2018.
“The Corps failed to consider how the dock — and any consequent development — may affect Cumberland Island National Seashore’s primitive state,” he said. “A few months after the Corps approved the dock, Lumar LLC applied for a hardship variance from Camden County to subdivide the property for ten houses.”
A new dock could lead to additional development at the national seashore, opponents said.
“The construction of a large dock on an undeveloped tract of dense maritime forest in Cumberland Island National Seashore is the first step to building a housing development in a place the U.S. Congress intended to become less developed over time,” said Karen Grainey, co-director of the Center for a Sustainable Coast.
David Kyler, the organization’s other co-director, questioned the Corps’ decision to permit construction of the dock.
“The Corps illegally enabled Lumar LLC to shield a project from public scrutiny that will flagrantly compromise the renowned natural beauty of the island,” Kyler said.