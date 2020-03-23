A federal judge dismissed a complaint brought by a local environmental group against the National Park Service regarding a private dock on Cumberland Island, but the case is not closed.
The Center for a Sustainable Coast brought suit against the National Park Service in federal court because it alleged that by issuing a letter of no objection to the state Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division, the park service essentially gave the green light to Lumar LLC to construct a private dock on the island.
Under the state Coastal Marshlands Protection Act, for projects like the Lumar dock, CRD has to seek the opinions of nearby property owners. The federal government, through the National Park Service, said it didn’t object to the dock.
The Center for a Sustainable Coast argues the park service failed to carry out its duty to object to the project under the Seashore Act.
A state action brought by the environmental group in Fulton County Superior Court failed, but the organization appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which granted its application for discretionary appeal in September. A calendar date was set for February 2020, but oral arguments have not been scheduled.
Lawyers for the park service argued the federal case should be dismissed because the court has no jurisdiction over the matter since the federal government hasn’t waived sovereign immunity in regard to the environmental group’s claims. Sovereign immunity is a legal doctrine that states the government can’t violate the law and is therefore exempt from both civil and criminal actions.
Center for a Sustainable Coast must prove the federal government did waive immunity and that the organization’s claims fall within that waiver. The court has to determine what causes of action are in the complaint.
According to U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood, the only action open to the environmental group is under the Administrative Procedure Act as a person that suffered a legal wrong because of an agency action. The park service counters that judicial review under the act is only for final agency action, and that the notice given to DNR regarding the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act permit doesn’t count as a final agency action. The contention is that DNR had the final say on allowing dock construction to proceed, regardless of the opinion given by the park service.
“Aside from the letter of no objection, CSC does not point to any particular action that defendants should have taken to halt the dock project other than the general allegation that they failed to enforce the Seashore Act,” Judge Wood wrote.
“For these reasons, the court finds that CSC has failed to identify a ‘final agency action’ to form a cognizable claim under the APA and therefore concludes that … its claims are barred by sovereign immunity.”
The case isn’t closed yet. In a December hearing, the plaintiffs requested the opportunity to amend their complaint.