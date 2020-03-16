A 32-pound ball of steel that was found on Cumberland Island last year is proof positive that they don’t make ‘em like they used to.
This particular orb is at least 150 years old, maybe more. That is why the historic cannonball recently received VIP treatment at the Coastal Georgia Historical Society on St. Simons Island. The cannonball first wound up in the hands of Michael Seibert, the onsite archaeologist at Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island.
Seibert is presently working dual roles, also serving on the staff at the U.S. Park Service’s Cumberland Island National Seashore. When he first obtained the cannonball, the object was covered in rust and hardly recognizable to the untrained eye.
So Seibert turned to the folks at the historical society, which operates both the St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum and the World War II Homefront Museum, both on St. Simons Island. The historical society also operates an archaeology lab at its site at the Historic St. Simons Coast Guard Station. There the cannonball found itself in the capable hands of archaeologist and society board member Myrna Crook.
Crook and society staff submitted the cannonball to a delicate electrolysis treatment. They devised a stainless steel wire basket, inside of which the cannonball could be immersed in an “electrolysis bath.” Electric current coursing through the basket gently removed the rust.
“The cannonball was regularly removed from the bath and cleaned by hand with a dental pick, taking care not to damage the surface,” according to the historical society.
When the painstaking process was completed five months later, the cannonball “did not have any distinguishing marks,” the historical society noted.
Honing in on a specific time period may be difficult. Solid shot cannonballs were used for centuries before giving way to rifled shot cannon during the American Civil War.
Gen. James Oglethorpe, who founded the British Colony of Georgia in the 18th Century, established two forts on Cumberland Island in the 1730s — Fort William and Fort St. Andrews. The forts, along with Fort Frederica and Fort St. Simons, were intended as the British first defense against invasion from Spanish-held Florida.
“Solid shot is the most common type of artillery ordinance and used essentially from the development of cannons until the development of the rifled cannon during the American Civil War,” Seibert said. “This long period of use, along with not knowing exactly where the cannonball was found or having supporting artifacts, makes it difficult for us to identify when and how the cannonball arrived on Cumberland Island.”
As a final preservative measure, the historical society staff gave the cannonball a thin protective layer of microcrystalline wax. It will soon be on display at the Cumberland Island National Seashore Museum in St. Marys.