CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.
Culture festival brings food, fun to CCGA campus
- By THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
-
-
- Comments
More from this section
Cunningham Jewelers is preparing to celebrate its 107th anniversary, and is throwing an event in honor of the upcoming special occasion.
CultureFest took place Saturday at the College of Coastal Georgia’s Brunswick campus. The event, previously known as the International Food and Culture Festival, featured a global food bazaar marketplace, music, a culture expo and kids’ zone.
For 80 years, the live oaks have shaded Twin Oaks BBQ on Norwich Street, thus the name.
Safe Harbor’s 2023 Champions for Children Campaign is an exciting initiative aimed at raising funds and awareness for Safe Harbor Center’s critical services for Coastal Georgia’s most vulnerable children, youth and families. The 2023 Champions for Children campaign features an impressive ros…
Brunswick officials cited a minister from Savannah on Friday for a tent set up in the parking lot of St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at the corner of G and Gordon streets.
A gift to College of Coastal Georgia recently grew to have an even larger impact, thanks to a former professor’s desire to contribute to the college’s future.
- Words by Lindsey Adkison Photos by Parker Alexander, Empire Sky Photography and Richard Leo Johnson, Atlantic Archives
The green and gold of the marsh swayed in April’s morning breeze. I… Read moreDream Design: Island garden offers artistic inspiration
- Words by Lindsey Adkison | Photos by Sam Ghioto and SPM Photography
Owners of Pierce & Parker share their renovation story Read moreAt home with the Darts
- Words by Lindsey Adkison | Photos by Priscilla Ring, DeVoss Photography
In the South, there are few traditions as ardently observed as dres… Read moreSpring Scene: Curating a sensational seasonal table
- Words by Michael Hall Photos by Leslie Hand
Sitting on the porch one January afternoon overlooking his front ya… Read moreBack to Bloomin: Old Town homeowner revives garden
- Words by Larry Hobbs | photo by Michael Hall
Ask Crawford Perkins how he and his partner in 4/4 time got the bri… Read moreNoisemakers: Squirt Gun
- Words by Taylor Cooper | Photos by Leslie Hand
For Lisa Jordan, Brunswick is “quintessential South Georgia.” Read moreFashioning Furniture: How an eclectic boutique found a home downtown
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- City cites Savannah minister again for activity at Brunswick church
- Vehicle crashes into marsh from causeway
- City declares church housing homeless derelict, boards it up
- Pop-up homeless shelter given 24 hours to meet codes
- FaithWorks files permit to relocate The Well
- City declares church housing homeless derelict, boards it up
- Officials: Local departments not equipped to handle Pinova fire
- Warren McClendon selected by Rams in 2023 NFL Draft
- Glynn man arrested for Sunday night shooting
- Homeless man accused of rape indicted on other charges
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.