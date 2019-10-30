Today’s veteran: Steve Kesterson, 77
Born: Gainesville, Fla.
Residence: Kingsland
Service: Navy, 4 years
Rank: Petty officer 3rd class
Duties: Air controlman, bombader navigator
Recognitions: Good conduct medal
Duty stations: Newfoundland, Canada; Rhode Island; Great Lakes Naval Station; Norfolk, Va.; Brunswick
His story: Steve Kesterson’s tour of duty in the Navy was extended thanks to two events of historical importance during the Cold War.
The construction of the Berlin Wall and the Cuban Missile Crisis kept Kesterson on active duty, which he said worked out well because his wife was pregnant and it only cost $10 to have his baby.
He had hopes of being stationed in Hawaii after he completed training as an air controlman. Instead, he was sent to a remote outpost in Newfoundland, Canada, where he logged more than 1,500 hours in the air conducting patrols.
“It was a real bad moment when the orders came out,” he said.
The crew flew to Iceland, where he said there were only three hours of daylight.
“The wind howled,” he said. “You lose track of time.”
His crew flew “the barrier,” the geographic point where the old Soviet Union would have trawlers loaded with electronic surveillance equipment pretending to be fishing boats. Occasionally, the crew would even spot a Soviet submarine during the surveillance flights, which lasted 10 to 14 hours.
“We flew pretty low, about 1,000 feet tops,” he said. “It was kinda tense, but it was a lot of fun.”
After his tour of duty in Canada, Kesterson was sent to Norfolk, Va., where he went to bombardier/navigation school. He got married and decided to leave the Navy, but the ongoing construction of the Berlin Wall and the Cuban Missile Crisis led to an extension of his military service.
He was sent to Key West, Fla., where he helped unload materials needed if the standoff escalated.
“It was tense,” he said. “You’d think the end of the world was coming. It was just a circus.”
He said he stayed in Key West until the crisis ended.
“It worked out perfectly because of my child,” he said. “When I got out, I was able to do things I wanted to do. My Navy career changed my life completely.”
