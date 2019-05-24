A CSX train derailed Friday afternoon near the end of Buffalo Road and Ga. Highway 99 in western Glynn County, closing the highway in that area for several hours while workers clear the wreckage, said county spokesman Matthew Kent. The derailed cars did not overturn and to not present a risk to the public, he said. Traffic on Highway 99 in that area is was detoured to Highway 32 or U.S. Highway 82 until the road was cleared by 7 p.m.

More from this section

Defamation claims against The News tossed

Superior Court Judge William Woodrum Jr. dismissed defamation claims May 15 brought against The News by former state court public defender Reid Zeh, but he allowed the complaint against the American Civil Liberties Union to continue.

NOAA admin defends budget in House oversight hearing

There’s likely going to be no more withering nor efficient criticism of the Trump administration’s coastal economic and environmental policy goals than U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman launched into at the outset of a U.S. House subcommittee meeting Tuesday.

Coast Guard Station Brunswick to host safe boating Open House

A fun day on the water turned into an emergency for a woman and her young grandson last Friday afternoon on the East River near Brunswick, their 14-foot boat nearly capsizing after engine failure, according to officials at U.S. Coast Guard Station Brunswick.