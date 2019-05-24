A CSX train derailed Friday afternoon near the end of Buffalo Road and Ga. Highway 99 in western Glynn County, closing the highway in that area for several hours while workers clear the wreckage, said county spokesman Matthew Kent. The derailed cars did not overturn and to not present a risk to the public, he said. Traffic on Highway 99 in that area is was detoured to Highway 32 or U.S. Highway 82 until the road was cleared by 7 p.m.
