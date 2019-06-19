The Susan Shipman Environmental Learning Center at the state Department of Natural Resources coastal headquarters was not the most inviting place in the world for regulators or legislators Monday as around 70 upset cruisers arrived to air their displeasure at the passage of House Bill 201 and regulations DNR seeks to adopt to put that law into action.
The intent of H.B. 201, as Coastal Resources Division Director Doug Haymans noted in his presentation, is to “protect and enhance the quality of the waters of” the state estuaries by prohibiting “discharge of sewage from a live-aboard vessel” into those estuaries.
At one point during the meeting, remarks by attendees indicated they believed the main focus of the regulations was on dealing with abandoned and derelict vessels. As noted in challenges he discussed earlier in the presentation, that’s a significant part of the issues hoped to be addressed, but not the main focus. The legislation is fairly specific about its main focus being preventing human waste discharge into the estuaries.
Haymans said CRD also gets complaints from homeowners about vessel proximity, noise and raw sewage, which while he doesn’t have data on the frequency, said they’re coming in regularly.
Nothing in the legislation appears to mandate fees be charged for anything, but it also doesn’t prohibit DNR from proposing fees as part of the process of implementing the policy directed in the legislation. What it does do is authorize the DNR board to “adopt and promulgate rules and regulations relating to overnight or long-term anchoring within estuarine areas of this state to include the establishment of an anchorage permit.”
Meanwhile, DNR staff are authorized to “establish anchorage areas within the estuarine areas of this state as well as areas where anchoring is not allowed.” Further, it will be illegal to dock or anchor at night any live-aboard vessel unless it’s at an eligible facility or in an anchorage area established by DNR.
Exceptions to the rule extend to short-term anchoring for fishing and related activities, and docking at a private dock or non-eligible facility, providing that it’s not used as a live-aboard vessel while at the dock.
The previous law, which is currently in effect, is essentially unenforceable.
“The intent of this law, when it’s in place, if you’re going to live on your vessel, you can moor your vessel in an eligible marina,” Haymans said. “So all those folks who live on a vessel, away from the marina right now, are actually in violation of the law as it exists today.”
Presently, you can dock for 90 days, but beyond that you need a permit, though that permit is free. Still, few people get that permit — only 11 so far this year.
At the moment, DNR is proposing to have anchorage permits at $5 daily, $20 weekly, $40 monthly and $240 annually, with half-price discounts for seniors, active-duty military and veterans. Staff are also looking at buffer zones, which will help dictate where the anchorages go. For instance, allowances will need to be made for shellfish leases and public picking areas, which has added importance now that H.B. 501 legalized oyster farming.
These buffer zones will not only be around the oysters, but around marinas as well, along with docks, piers, bridges, shorelines near residences, restaurants and other public use areas. Consensus coming out of the meeting was 150 feet, but nothing has been decided.
A number of attendees made comments to the fact they felt blindsided by the news of H.B. 201 getting signed into law and obtaining the governor’s signature. Others mentioned there wasn’t the opportunity for public involvement, but there were opportunities during the legislation’s movement through the General Assembly earlier this year. The News reported on H.B. 201 no fewer than five different times between March 1 and March 30.
The March 1 story described bill sponsor and state Rep. Don Hogan’s testimony to the state House Natural Resources and Environment Committee on the legislation, the March 5 story mentioned the bill passing the full House, the March 27 story noted H.B. 201 didn’t get approved by the Senate Rules Committee to go to the Senate floor, the March 29 story explained that the bill did later gain that authorization, and the March 30 story stated H.B. 201 passed the full Senate without a dissenting vote.
On May 22, The News carried a story describing how DNR staff were developing regulations based on what the bill authorized and mandated. That story followed a DNR board meeting held on St. Simons Island and open to the public.
What didn’t get heard in the full committee meetings was what would be done with this legislation by DNR, beyond creating anchorage areas and making sure there’s stricter enforcement of human waste discharge into the state’s estuaries. In that way, information provided at the DNR board meeting in May was a revelation as to presenting a fuller picture of how implementation of the policies would look.
Regardless, Haymans said CRD received around 70 public comments heading into Monday’s meeting.
Kimberly Russo, director of America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association and the Seven Seas Cruising Association, was the first of many to speak. She said she was speaking on behalf of a coalition of boating associations formed several years ago to preserve anchoring rights, and altogether, the organizations she spoke for represent around 12,000 people.
“Let me start off by saying we agree what a lot of the root issues here are — it’s possibly the process and implementation that’s where we diverge a bit,” Russo said.
She said that they hoped implementation of the law to be delayed until some of the perceived problems with it get worked out.
“If implementation cannot be delayed, we are urging anchoring for up to 60 days with no permit,” Russo said. “That will allow transient boaters as well as Georgia residents to enjoy the anchorages, enjoy the waterways without the undue burden of having to apply to and pay for a permit. And it’s not just the fees because I think what DNR put out there is very reasonable, but part of it is just the process of having to get that permit to use the waterways, which are really in the public trust.
“We would support a monthly permit be required, from 61-180 days. So, after six months, with the monthly permit being renewed, after 180 days we would support no anchoring at that point in the same place.”
She added boats shouldn’t be unattended for more than seven days. Russo said the organizations see this as a worthwhile compromise that would provide law enforcement to properly deal with abandoned and derelict vessels without being onerous on cruisers.
Hogan, R-St. Simons Island, spoke to the group at the end of the meeting, and mentioned he hoped the legislation would help with issues like an old Navy boat in the Brunswick River he said has become a nuisance.
However, less than a minute into his remarks, attendees briefly peppered Hogan with data- and other evidence-specific questions he wasn’t able to answer in the moment. At the outset of the meeting, Hogan said he would respond to emails sent to him if it was necessary after people heard the information imparted by Haymans.
The present public comment period closes July 15. Initially, the DNR board was going to act on the proposed regulations at its Aug. 27 meeting. But, Haymans said there will be a second public comment period at a time to be determined, and the board won’t take action until at least October.
