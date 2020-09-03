The last holiday weekend of the summer is expected to attract large crowds to the Golden Isles despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott McQuade, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Convention & Visitors Bureau, said crowds won’t be as large as in recent years, but he expects a good turnout to end what has been a surprisingly good summer for tourism.
“We anticipate that the area will have a strong Labor Day weekend and it will likely end up similar to this summer’s peak season, down eight to 15 percent from last year,” he said. “The highway hotels will continue to be more impacted as they do not see a significant influx of leisure travelers during this time.”
The summer tourist season turned out to be better than expected after the pandemic forced many businesses to modify the way they interacted with customers, and people changed or canceled travel plans because of health concerns.
“Overall the Golden Isles performed extremely well this summer considering the enormous challenges we faced,” he said. “Although we did not perform equally to last year’s record-breaking season our losses were not as deep as initially forecasted. June’s bed tax collections were off 8 percent from last year and we anticipate July will be similar.”
A strong demand from the leisure travel market to the beaches helped businesses through difficult times, though the Interstate 95 hotels were the one exception, he said.
“The spring losses due to COVID were unprecedented in the industry and certainly in the county,” he said. “March was down 40 percent; April down 88 percent and in May down 60 percent. April and May saw the worst lodging revenues in over a decade. We were extremely fortunate to be tracking well ahead of last year’s all-time record before COVID-19.”
Even with the big deficits in the spring, the county is only 17 percent behind last year in lodging tax collections, he said.
“Once again our area outperformed national trends and has kept above pace in the hospitality industry,” McQuade said. “We certainly have our ocean location and the united hospitality industry who works together to thank for that.”
The tourism industry typically slows down when schools reopen in late summer, but McQuade expects this impact this fall to be “more pronounced than ever,” with fall and winter projections as high as 30 percent behind last year because so many travel sectors are still mostly dormant.
“The fall and winter season normally bring large events such as RSM, shrimp and grits and the like; the group market fills in midweek business, while tour buses and snowbirds occupy many hotel rooms and private rentals,” he said. “The vast majority of this fall and winter business has been stifled by COVID 19, and the hospitality industry nationwide is struggling to fill rooms and motivate travelers who simply are not traveling in force yet.”
Luckily, the Golden Isles has received some recent national recognition that should help lure visitors.
“Overall the Golden Isles is well-positioned to weather the prolonged storm, our strong brand recognition and most recent No. 1 World’s Best Island destination award by Travel and Leisure position us well,” McQuade said. “We will have to work collectively and be resourceful to get through a more lean fall and winter season.”