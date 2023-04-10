Easter morning dawned damp and dreary, and the weather thinned out the crowd somewhat at the community sunrise service at the pier.
There were few signs to Easter finery as worshipers huddled in hooded jackets and blankets under the yellow turtle-friendly lights. Some friends and couples pushed their chairs close together and shared blankets, and parents kept their young children under wraps as the wind made the 51-degree weather feel colder.
It was a double celebration for Bill and Elinor Tyre, who were on St. Simons for the 49th anniversary.
At dawn, the gray sky blended with the sea to the east as the wind blew a light rain.
The participants in the interdenominational service, St. Simons Christian Renewal and St. Simons United Methodist, took turns reading scripture before Minister Kim Peterson of St. Paul Missionary Baptist gave the Easter message.
Robert Lowry led the traditional hymn “He Arose” before the Rev. Justin Moser of First Baptist St. Simkons gave the benediction.