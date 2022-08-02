A study released by a consultant hired by Camden County concludes there is “no credible risk to Cumberland Island” by a rocket launched from the site of a planned spaceport.
But the report determines there is potential for rocket debris to land on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands and recommends first responders cannot be on the island until all the debris from a failed or aborted launch has landed.
The Federal Aviation Administration has no precautions or requirements for homeowners and visitors to the islands during rocket launches, meaning they can stay on the islands when it is considered unsafe for emergency responders.
Calculations estimate launch managers will have to tell first responders with the first 53 seconds when all the debris will have landed. Emergency responders who deploy too early are at risk from falling debris, and emergency fire aircraft cannot respond until all debris has fallen. The report instructs first responders to be stationed so they are not exposed to falling debris.
Steve Weinkle, a longtime critic of Camden County’s efforts to establish a spaceport, said the data used to determine the risk of fire was provided by county officials speculating about how a launch mishap would be handled under ideal circumstances. He described the disclaimer in the study about the source of data “about as strong of a disclaimer about any of the calculated outcomes as any consultant can write.”
“Every assumption in the report is based on things working as they should once a failure has occurred,” Weinkle said. “But recognizing that failures occur is a dead giveaway: rocket launches don’t always work as planned.”
The report acknowledges the uncertainty of launch outcomes, saying “the process of determining where a vehicle may break up along its trajectory is a time-consuming process and is not done in a launch site application for this specific reason.”
The report adds the risk of ground fire has not historically been considered as a risk factor for potential spaceport licensing.
Weinkle said there is a good reason it is not typically a consideration.
“That’s because no other U.S. spaceport launches over private property located a few miles downrange from the launchpad on a forested island, over national historic structures, and over private homes with folks sitting at their kitchen tables,” he said. “Are they asking us to trust their analysis based on a never-before permitted risk activity?”
Precautions are in place to prohibit boats in the launch safety zone.
“Spaceport Camden intends to launch over peoples’ homes and over National Park employees and tour guides and visitors who have every legal right to be where they are, which happens to be in the Spaceport Camden hazard zone for each launch,” he said. “It is likely that some exact same people will be repeatedly exposed to rocket debris risks and fire, multiplying their individual risks with each successive launch. It would be like playing rounds of golf only when lightning storms hover nearby.”