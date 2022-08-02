A study released by a consultant hired by Camden County concludes there is “no credible risk to Cumberland Island” by a rocket launched from the site of a planned spaceport.

But the report determines there is potential for rocket debris to land on Cumberland and Little Cumberland islands and recommends first responders cannot be on the island until all the debris from a failed or aborted launch has landed.

