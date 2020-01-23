Criminal justice officials lament state of mental health

Police officers often say that for a good number of people, they’re the responding authority when there’s a mental health problem. From there on out, especially for people who are arrested and convicted, the state takes on a responsibility that agency heads say is a serious challenge to shoulder, and even more so with budget cuts demanded by the Governor’s Office.
That difficulty was seconded by Jimmonique Rodgers, the executive director of the state Public Defender Council at Wednesday’s joint budget hearing for the state House and Senate appropriations committees. State Department of Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward said that of the 53,677 people in state custody, 11,926 — around 22 percent, or more than one in five — have a mental health classification.
“We had a 20 percent increase in our mental health intake,” Ward said. “We are somewhat the de facto mental health hospital for the state.”
He said DOC staff came to the conclusion the department needs a mental health treatment footprint throughout the state to make sure they identify and work to help those in their custody who need help.
“We’ve also created different dormitories and different things for traumatic brain injury, dementia — that’s a real big problem with some of our aging inmate population — post-traumatic stress syndrome with our veterans that we have in our charge,” Ward said. “So, we’re doing a lot of different things systemwide to combat the growing (inmate) mental health population in our state.”
He said there’s presently a plan to have a mental health component at each of the state’s close-custody facilities.
“Additionally, a strategic initiative I started is to have every GDC employee to receive basic mental health training with a minimum of eight hours of follow-up training annually,” Ward said. “So, we’re getting everybody in the department involved in mental health, because mental health is a growing crisis in the Georgia Department of Corrections.”
Michael Nail, commissioner of the state Department of Community Supervision, said on average Georgians who receive a sentence of straight probation get six years, and those who have prison time tend to receive an average of eight years probation. He acknowledged there are not enough resources available to properly assist parolees and probationers with mental health diagnoses.
“The approach we have taken is, we have specialized caseloads where officers are specifically trained in mental health,” Nail said. “They have a reduced caseload of 40 mental health offenders under their supervision, because we know that this group is the most time-intensive. We work closely with our community service boards to provide those resources.
“Where there is a gap, we work with (the state Department of) Behavioral Heath (and Developmental Disabilities) to try to shore that gap up. The system has made significant improvement from 10 years ago, but we’re nowhere close to where we need to go, and it’s simply because of capacity.”
He said a lot of times there might not even be a nearby mental health provider in some rural areas, and he doesn’t have one solution for it, other than working to continue to improve what’s ongoing.
Cutting back
The agency heads also shared how they’re trying to handle their missions with fewer funds.
Rodgers said at the PDC, “In an attempt to meet the reductions in the amended FY ’20 budget, we eliminated mobile phones and (mobile data) hot spots that were not being overly utilized, we delayed the hiring of several central office positions, we eliminated all non-representational contracts and we in fact reduced the amount of payments for attorneys on contracts, and we reduced our payments to opt-out circuits.”
She said they also took a statewide furlough day, which accounted for around $1.1 million of their 4 percent budget reduction of $2.5 million for that fiscal year.
“Looking to meet the budget instructions for FY ’21, of 6 percent, we’ve rolled over the reductions from this year, but we already also cancelled our annual training conference as well as other non-webinar training,” Rodgers said. “Because the State Bar requires at least six in-person trainings for every attorney every year, we are still working with the bar to determine how we can best deliver that training.”
This is all while the PDC caseload is climbing. Rodgers said they handle around 90 percent of all criminal defense cases in the state. In FY 2019, PDC opened more than 144,000 new cases, which was an 8 percent increase from FY 2018 and a 12 percent increase from FY 2017. She said PDC expects that trend to continue with increased gang and human trafficking prosecutions, which tend to be multi-defendant endeavors.
Ward said they’re significantly reducing costs in the DOC by introducing video hearings, which are now in eight of the state’s 49 judicial circuits. That includes the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, which is comprised of McIntosh, Bryan, Evans, Liberty, Long and Tattnall counties. to date, he said they’ve reduced 17,544 hearing transports saving 28,408 round-trip miles and 565.15 staff hours.
The real-timekeeping service is also saving millions, Ward said, and in the pilot program cut overtime in half.
With DCS, Nail said they’re identifying core duties and working to slim down to those.
“Prison reentry initiatives started with 17 sites,” Nail said. “They are what I call high release sites — individuals coming out of prison to those communities. Last year we asked to expand 10 of those sites that were lower volume, all relatively equal in the size of releases.
“We were only funded for five, so we were automatically put in a way of saying, ‘OK, who gets what where.’ We also understood that everywhere, going back to the core mission, a lot of times our housing coordinators were actually looking for housing capacity. Last time I checked, that was not the responsibility of the Department of Community Supervision, to go look for creating housing.”
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said to both reduce the backlog and take advantage of alternative funding, the agency is outsourcing crime lab testing for 1,900-2,000 drug testing cases — via a $350,000 federal Coverdell National Forensic Science Improvement Grant — and around 1,400 cases for DNA testing through a $1.03 million federal DNA backlog reduction grant. At the beginning of the year, there was a backlog of 44,020 cases, around 77 percent of which involve forensic biology and chemistry.
Reynolds said for the state Gang Task Force, he envisions it as being a full-service effort to assist local law enforcement and prosecutors.
“No matter what stage a case is in, we wanted a body to be able to reach out to us and us be able to provide help,” Reynolds said.
He noted the GBI is looking through cases presently to see where the agency can be of assistance.
“If you had a case that started, hypothetically, in Baldwin County, then went to Coweta County, then went to Cobb County, then went to Clarke County, we needed an agency or a force that could address that and not stop at a jurisdictional line,” Reynolds said. “That’s what this task force is doing.”
The governor’s budget provides more than $1 million for the gang database, which Reynolds says will be operational by April, and seven task force staffers.
He said most of the GBI budget cuts are coming through vacant positions and retirements, along with sending some agency responsibilities to other agencies he said should be handling those tasks.