Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Parland Road: A drunk man was rummaging around inside a stranger’s vehicle before dawn on Blythe Island. After being alerted to the commotion, the vehicle’s owner was not amused. The intruder found himself waiting on the cops to arrive while staring down the business end of a gun. The boozy burglar told police he intended to meet a friend there, then decided to wait in the vehicle because the friend was not home. Bull! the vehicle owner said. He did not know the guy, plus the vehicle’s doors were locked. He said the guy must have broken into the vehicle with a damaged broom handle that was found nearby. The guy also told police he drove there, leaving his truck farther down the road. Police could find no such truck. Police got in touch with the guy’s wife, who said he left his truck at a juke joint in Brunswick. Oh yeah, the guy said, actually a friend dropped me off here. The other guy insisted he “wanted to prosecute (the man) for entering his vehicle and rummaging through it.” Police took the 20-year-old to jail, charged with entering a vehicle intent on committing theft.
Community Road and Nimitz Drive: A patrol officer was sitting in the Michael’s Deli parking lot after midnight, observing traffic. Along came a yahoo driving a black vehicle whose poor driving exemplified the reason cops hang out in parking lots to observe traffic after midnight. The resulting traffic stop landed the 58-year-old in jail, charged with DUI.
900 block of Gordon Street: A 74-year-old man was waving around a gun and threatening everyone in the house. Police arrived and sorted it out, taking the man to jail for two counts of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
— Larry Hobbs