Among reports filed with police:
Shenanigans
2715 U.S. Highway 17: Some scamps were tossing a ball at the door of a room at the Palms Motel, then raised the stakes to fireworks. The frazzled occupant called the cops. The responding cop rounded the little guttersnipes up “and issued a stern warning.”
Theft
2722 Norwich Street: A bandit snatched a cellphone from a woman’s hands outside the Lo Lo Mart, then took off running. The victim managed to track the phone down to a cellular phone business, and police obtained security video to identify the creep who stole the phone. City detectives were notified. It’s only a matter of time now.
Zachary Drive: Just last month a mom surprised her son for Christmas with a new BMX Mongoose bicycle, $89.99 at the Walmart. Then on New Year’s Day, some teenage miscreant creeps onto their property and absconds from the front yard with the boy’s new bicycle. She called the cops to say she has the whole caper on security camera. She described the culprit to police as “a teenager that lives around the area,” the report said. This shouldn’t take long to wrap up.
Arrests
Village at Glynn Place: This schmo in a gold Cadillac goes rolling down the Altama Connector with the headlights’ high beams shining in the eyes of a passing county patrol officer. Not a bright idea, especially if you’re driving with suspended license and have dope in your caddy. The 33-year-old goof went to jail for all of the above, possession of dope, driving with a suspended license and failure to dim lights.
200 Mall Blvd.: Belk’s store security staff caught two teenage girls trying to steal $293 worth of stuff. Police arrived and turned the two girls over to their parents after issuing both a warning to stay away from the Belk store.
Newcastle and Ninth streets: In the wee hours of the new year, a county cop followed a white Chevrolet Venture whose driver simply could not keep it between the lines. It appears the driver was too busy poking at his cellphone to keep an eye on the road. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 21-year-old in jail for unlawful use a wireless device, failure to maintain a lane and driving an uninsured vehicle without a valid license.
5800 Altama Ave.: A guy was snooping around in an empty apartment unit at the Camellia Apartment complex, which did not go unnoticed by alert neighbors. The malcontent punched the apartment maintenance man who first confronted him. Then he slipped away to the Jerk Shack, where the cops caught up to him. Police took the 20-year-old ne’er-do-well to jail, charged with battery and willful obstruction of the law.
Suspicious Incident
2800 block of Palamor: Apparently stinging from unrequited love, an ex beau stormed into his ex girlfriend’s house after hours, intent on beating the woman up. Several others who were on hand threw the lout out, seeing no need to bother police about it. But the rejected ruffian returned with a gun, putting a slug through the front door and then giving it a swift kick. Folks inside called police this time, but he was gone again when they got there. Officers were still there when he returned to the neighborhood, but he slipped away before the cops could seal off the neighborhood. He came back yet again, parking at an unoccupied residence and walking away. Police were unable to locate him. Anyway, the vehicle was towed, and the cops know who he is.
Funny Money
3451 Cypress Mills Road: A man tried to pay for his food at Grandy’s restaurant with a $20 bill, only to discover someone had slipped him some funny money. He did the right thing, calling the cops and turning the counterfeit cash over to them.
Lock Your Vehicle Doors People
200 block of Satilla Drive: This guy keeps a Smith and Wesson 9 mm semiautomatic pistol in his Ford F150, but leaves the pickup unlocked. Surprise surprise. A crook went inside his unlocked truck and stole the handgun. Stolen guns almost never wind up in the hands of the good guys.
— Larry Hobbs