Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
100 block of Altama Connector: A woman was out driving and drinking in broad daylight in a vehicle with an expired license plate, for all the world to see. This included a county patrol officer who was behind her in the left turn lane from the Altama Connector onto the Scranton Road Connector. She did not move when the light turned green, too engrossed in the cellphone she held up to her face. By the time she looked up to and rejoined the real world, it was too late. The subsequent traffic stop landed the 26-year-old woman in jail for DUI, unlawful use of a wireless device and driving an unregistered vehicle.
2210 Demere Road: A larcenous skunk was snooping around inside parked cars in the Waffle House parking lot on the island — on Thanksgiving night, no less. Little did the scoundrel know an attentive U.S. Marshall was among the dinner crowd inside. The Marshal held the flummoxed scoundrel firmly to the ground until the cops arrived. The 26-year-old went to jail, charged with entering an automobile with intent to commit felony theft.
2600 block of Albany Street: A woman drove another driver off the road, prompting the vehicle to crash. The callus woman kept driving, but witnesses began reporting her wayward whereabouts from points “all over the city,” police reported. With citizens helping out like that, police had no trouble tracking down the 19-year-old outlaw woman, who went to jail for hit and run and lying to police about it. Her passenger also went to jail for lying to police about the crash.
1600 block of Ellis Street: A couple’s after-hours histrionics toward each other created a public distraction, which resulted in police intervention. It was clear to police that the guy had roughed the woman up before skulking away. When they found the ruffian, the 38-year-old went to jail for battery and theft by taking.
Settlers Hammock Circle: A guy was duly agitated when he discovered there was a man inside his home with a gun. Also, he told the cops, the intruder was drunk. The homeowner armed himself for a time, but wisely put the gun away when police arrived. Police took the 27-year-old to jail, charged with criminal trespass.
Back River Bridge: A guy was barreling toward the island late at night on the causeway in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. After the officer clocked him at 81 mph in a zone posted 50 mph, the subsequent traffic stop landed the 63-year-old in jail for DUI and speeding.
— Larry Hobbs