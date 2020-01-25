Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
2000 block of Commercial Drive: A patrol officer encountered a woman sitting inside a gold Honda Odyssey that was stopped in the Westway Apartments parking lot. She was three sheets to the wind and still throwing ‘em back, police said. The officer warned her in no uncertain terms not to drive that night and, furthermore, to have no more booze in her vehicle. At just about midnight, the officer spotted the same Honda Odyssey at the Parker’s store on Crispen Boulevard. The encounter that followed landed the 40-year-old hard-headed woman in jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
Prince and Johnston streets: On the bright side, it is good to learn early that your skill sets do not fit a life of crime. This kid swipes a guy’s cellphone. Then the dope gets in touch with the guy and makes an arrangement to sell the phone back to him. Sure, the guy says, let’s meet. Meanwhile, the guy invited police to be on hand when the clod returned to sell him his stolen cellphone. The kid had enough sense at least to bolt as soon as he saw the cops, but it was too late. Officers ran him down and turned him over to a juvenile detention center.
200 Mall Blvd.: A middle aged woman’s nostalgia for the “hair bands” of the 1980s proved to be her downfall. She tried to steal a Guns N’ Roses T-shirt from the Belk store. Sticker price, 18 bucks. Of course, she got caught, this being Belk and all. Police charged the 44-year-old with shoplifting and took her to jail. Oh, well — Welcome to the Jungle.
2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard: A man interceded when his sister’s boyfriend started “beating her up,” police said. In the ensuing tussle, the boyfriend smacked the brother on the back of the head with a camping lantern. The brawling boyfriend was gone when the cops arrived but they caught up with him and took him to jail, charged with simple battery and criminal trespass.
3300 block of Hardee Avenue: A husband and wife were behaving badly, creating a state of disorder that culminated in police intervention. Both the 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man went to jail, charged with disorderly conduct.
The Bare Facts
Glynvilla Apartments: A woman entered her boyfriend’s apartment, only to find him in flagrante delicto with another woman. The boyfriend realized the error of his ways and the girlfriend forgave him. Both the through the other woman out of the apartment. Naked. Locked out without so much as a stitch on, according to police. “The female wanted to get her stuff so she could leave and not be left outside naked,” the report said. Police said the bare belle then “broke the window to get in,” police said. Police took a report.
Theft
Hunters Drive: A man left his 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe outside his home at about 6:30 one night. Early the next morning the man stepped outside to find the Tahoe was still there, minus all four tires. The thieves left his vehicle standing on four cinderblocks before absconding with the vehicle’s tires. An officer managed to lift a fingerprint, so maybe they will catch a thief yet.
Pizza Person Delivers Help
3000 block of North Cleburne Street: While waiting at the door with the goods, a pizza delivery person heard the customer fall to the floor inside the home. The elderly woman called through the door, insisting she was OK and to leave the pizza on the porch. An hour later, the pizza person swung by the house again. The pizza was still on the porch. The pizza person called the cops. An officer looked through the back door and spotted the woman on the floor. Police entered through an unlocked door and assisted the woman, “who had hit her head causing a cut above her eye,” the report said. County EMS workers arrived to treat the woman.
Auto Burglary
Lake View Circle: A thief walked through an open garage overnight, entered an unlocked Honda CR-V and stole a man’s wallet out of the side compartment of the driver’s side door. Nearby on Twin Lakes Drive, thieves slipped inside an unlocked Ford Explorer. About the same time, a thief went inside an unlocked Honda CR-V over on Nesting Cove. It’s real simple, y’all: Lock your doors.
Auto Theft
Lake View Circle: While getting ready for work early one morning, a man heard an engine start outside. He thought it was the neighbor’s vehicle. Then he saw headlights go past the window. He later stepped outside and did not see his 2005 gold Chevrolet Caprice Classic. The car thief apparently left behind a Huffy bicycle in the man’s yard.
Juvenile Problem
Clairmont Lane: Some knucklehead teens were riding down this road in a vehicle, intimidating folks. One person had to hide every time they came down the road. Police located the rascals, turning all three over to their guardians.
— Larry Hobbs