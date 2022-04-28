Among reports filed with police
Juvenile Trouble
Brunswick: Police had to tase an unruly runaway who started “kicking and fighting” with officers after learning she would face discipline from the group home where she was residing. The girl slipped away while on a field trip in the city with other youth from the home. The girl later walked up to the home as the grownups were reporting her to police as missing. When the grownup mentioned the young lady’s actions would warrant consequences, she ran from the building and barged into police officers, then began more aggrassive resistance. She started kicking officers when they tried to put her in the squad car, at which point she was tased to calm her down. After turning her over the juvenile authorities, the cops found the hallucinogenic-stimulant drug known as “Molly” in the back seat of the patrol car. Mmmhhh.
The Brunswick Beat
Gloucester Street and Lanier Road: The cops stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation, at which point the driver ditched the vehicle and sprinted away first chance he got. The cops set up a perimeter and called in a K9 dog to track the jackal. But then two emergency calls came in at once, and most of the cops on perimeter had to split. The police dog and his partner stuck around, but the tramp’s trail had gone cold by then.
1000 block of Johnston Street: Good googily-moogily, here is a real winner for you. A sorry son threw a temper tantrum because his mom would not pony up some cash for his birthday. This was not some 10-year-old. This was a full-grown son, raising such a ruckus the cops were called. Birthday Boy Biff was gone when the cops got there.
800 block of Second Avenue: The cops and the city code enforcement folks are keeping an eye on a residence here, where illegal dumping is strongly suspected. So cut it out, and dispose of your trash responsibly.
— Larry Hobbs