Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
4545 Altama Ave.: Tempers flared after dark at the McDonald’s, where one employee seeking to cool the fiery rhetoric “had sprayed the customer with a fire extinguisher,” the report said. Police ended up taking three women to jail, ages 17, 35 and 52, all charged with simple battery.
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and R Street: A man committed a traffic violation right in front of a cop. Instead of pulling over for the officer, the guy pulled into his home’s nearby driveway. Then he made a run for it. Additional police arrived and surrounded him, resulting in the fool’s capture. He went to jail, charged with obstruction of the law and multiple citations, including — you guessed it — driving an unregistered, uninsured vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Frederica and Demere roads: A guy was swerving all over the road on St. Simons Island after midnight, unbeknownst to him that an off-duty police officer happened to be right behind him. The officer, a member of the county’s traffic enforcement squad, called on-duty police to alert them. An officer stopped the minivan and took the 34-year-old Tennessee man to jail for DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
200 Mall Blvd.: A security guard at the Belk store caught a couple of teenage lunkheads on the store surveillance cameras in the act of stealing stuff. Police arrived and took the two 17-year-old boys to jail, charged with shoplifting.
341 Venture Drive: A hungry dude grabbed a couple of bags of frozen crab legs at the Winn Dixie, then high-tailed it out of the store, got in a car and drove away. But the manager helped police solve the crab caper by catching the getaway vehicle’s license plate number. Police later caught up to the crustaceous creep, taking the 32-year-old to jail for shoplifting and disobeying a traffic signal while driving on a suspended license.
11 Glynn Plaza: A guy got caught stealing from the Walmart Neighborhood Market, and the cops took the 37-year-old to jail, charged with shoplifting.
Police Assist
Glynvilla Apartments: A bickering couple’s neighbors became fed up with the constant racket coming from their apartment and called the cops. The responding cop assured them it could be in their best interest to make nice, adding that they did not want to prompt a return call from the officer.
Gunshot
2400 block of Parkwood Driver: A man showed up at the hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He told police he went to Selden Park to meet another guy, who had a .38 caliber handgun for sale for $60. The gun went off when the man handed him the gun, he told police. No word on whether he bought the handgun.
Auto Theft
100 block of Emanuel Farm Road: A thief stole a woman’s black 2003 Saab 9-3 Linear from her front yard overnight, she told police.
— Larry Hobbs