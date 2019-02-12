Among reports filed with police:
Arrests
1700 block of Albany Street: An alert resident witnessed a vagabond trying to breach a window at a neighboring home and called police. The man made a run for it when the cops got there, but police gave chase. After surrounding the area where he disappeared, police found hooligan ensconced beneath a nearby house. Police took the 22-year-old to jail, charged with loitering and prowling and willful obstruction of the law.
103 Scranton Connector: In the wee hours after midnight, a patrol officer came across a man and a woman sitting in a vehicle in a bank parking lot. Nothing out of the ordinary, except that that the man “was naked from the waist down,” the report said. The 27-year-old man went to jail, charged with public indecency and willful obstruction of the law.
2200 block of Demere Road: A patrol officer watched as a 1999 Infiniti went speeding through the roundabout on St. Simons Island, rolling over the center median and then swerving over the outside lane in the process. The resulting traffic stop landed the 23-year-old woman in jail, charged with DUI.
Redfern Village: A man in a red Mercedes pulled out of the shopping/entertainment district after midnight and sped past an officer on Frederica Road. The officer stopped the vehicle, taking the 25-year-old driver to jail for DUI.
200 Mall Blvd.: A woman walked into a fitting room at the Belk store with some items to try on. An employee noticed she stepped out of the fitting room empty handed. A quick check revealed there were no items left behind in the fitting room. Police ended up taking the 29-year-old woman to jail, charged with shoplifting. Later that day, a security guard at the store caught a man taking a leather wallet from a display and slipping it into his pocket. The 59-year-old went to jail for shoplifting.
Coast Guard Station Beach: A man and a woman were making a spectacle of themselves, arguing in the parking lot just after midnight. In the process of restoring order, the responding officer ended up taking the 39-year-old woman to jail for public drunkenness.
Newcastle and T streets: A patrol officer spotted a vehicle weaving all over the road after dark. The driver went to jail for DUI.
2000 block of Reynolds Street: With their relationship on the skids, a man called police to come and stand by while his soon-to-be-ex removed her belongings from their shared abode. The officer explained that such was not part of the job description, advising they observe civility during the breakup. The guy called police again, claiming the woman was getting testy with him. Police saw it differently, taking the 49-year-old man to jail for maintaining a disorderly house.
Some People
2400 block of Bartow Street: Folks trying to get home found this neighborhood street blocked with an orange barrel and caution tape. Sure enough, this public street was blocked off, responding police discovered. Asking around, police found a man who freely admitted to putting up the orange barrel and caution tape to block the public from this public street. The pompous pop explained that “he was blocking off the road for a child’s party,” the report said. No, no you’re not, police said. They instructed him to “remove the caution tape and take the orange barrel back where he got it from.”
Kids Stuff
2000 block of Cleburne Street: Some kids were playing Ding-Dong-Ditch, knocking on front doors and scampering off. Police responded to a complaint but, of course, the kids had run away by then.
U.S. Highway 17 and Crandall Street: A kid old enough to possess a driver’s license was driving like a “juvenile,” police said. A patrol officer stopped him and discovered “several violations,” the report said. The officer issued the corresponding traffic citations and also wrote out a “juvenile complaint form.”
777 Gloucester St.: An employee of the big bank and cable network building located downtown called police to report that a boy between 6 and 8 years old “was in a vehicle alone and banging on the windows like he wanted to get out,” a report said. Actually, the kid was 10 years old. His mother also works in the building, and he was just in the vehicle to fetch his homework, the cops learned.
Burgess Circle and Burgess Road: A patrol officer spotted a golf cart zipping around the roads on St. Simons Island without lights after dark. There was a 17-year-old girl riding shotgun and a 13-year-old boy behind the wheel. The officer “educated them about operating the golf cart on roadways without headlights.” The officer “also educated them on who is authorized to operate a golf cart,” a category that does not include 13-year-old boys.
Disturbance
In The City: A guy at one house claimed his friend had tried to run him down with a vehicle. But, at another house, that “friend” claimed the other guy started it by pulling a knife and trying to stab him. Consumption of intoxicating amounts of alcohol figured into this one, which tied up officers at both locations.
Theft
1924 Cleburne St.: A woman parked in front of her house and stepped inside real quick to grab something. She was only going to be a second, so she left the engine running. Yep, it was gone when she came back out. A man jumped in and drove away, she told police. The cops later found the vehicle abandoned elsewhere it town.
104 Marina Drive: Brash thieves stole a man’s 14-foot jon boat off of a trailer that was parked near a public boat launch. The heist occurred in broad daylight, in the middle of the afternoon.
Hold It Right There
Union and Mansfield streets: A patrol officer saw a man standing around on a corner, showing all the signs of someone who was about to take a leak right then and there. The cop intervened, telling the man to move along.
Officer Assist
Goodyear Avenue and L Street: A old guy taking a stroll, assisted by a walker, fell down in the road. A responding cop helped the gentleman up. He did not need medical attention, but he did accept the officer’s offer of a ride home.
— Larry Hobbs